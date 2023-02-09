Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

How to minimise tax on land disposals - the different reliefs could save you hundreds of thousands of euro

Two different reliefs could save you hundreds of thousands of euro in Capital Gains Tax – but you will need professional advice

Plan ahead: Before contemplating a sale of land or directing in your will that land should be sold after your death, have your circumstances well and truly appraised. Photo: Getty Expand

Close

Plan ahead: Before contemplating a sale of land or directing in your will that land should be sold after your death, have your circumstances well and truly appraised. Photo: Getty

Plan ahead: Before contemplating a sale of land or directing in your will that land should be sold after your death, have your circumstances well and truly appraised. Photo: Getty

Plan ahead: Before contemplating a sale of land or directing in your will that land should be sold after your death, have your circumstances well and truly appraised. Photo: Getty

Martin O'Sullivan

Until recently less than 1pc of land in Ireland changed hands in a given year. This figure is quite low, and probably has a lot to do with our history and our attachment to what many fought and died for.

However, times they are a-changing and our historic attachment to the land may be loosening, because off-farm employment can offer a far more lucrative and attractive lifestyle for the younger generation.

Most Watched

Privacy