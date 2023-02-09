How to minimise tax on land disposals

Until recently less than 1pc of land in Ireland changed hands in a given year. This figure is quite low, and probably has a lot to do with our history and our attachment to what many fought and died for.

However, times they are a-changing and our historic attachment to the land may be loosening, because off-farm employment can offer a far more lucrative and attractive lifestyle for the younger generation.

In many instances there is no obvious successor, so more farms are coming to the market, whether from the current owners or those who inherit them.

The decision to sell can often be determined by the amount of tax that the sale proceeds will attract.

Disposals of smaller holdings in many instances incur little or no tax, but larger holdings may incur substantial Capital Gains Tax (CGT) liabilities. Avoiding or minimising tax can come down to the availability of two reliefs:​

​

Entrepreneur Relief

This is available to landowners who dispose of land that they have owned and farmed for at least three out of the five years prior to selling.

A CGT rate of 10pc will apply to the first €1m of any gain arising on the sale.

The rate of tax on the excess gain over €1m will be subject to the standard 33pc rate.

The relief does not apply to individual land holdings owned by a company.

​

Retirement Relief​

This is available to persons over 55 years in respect of land that has been owned and farmed for a continuous period of 10 years.

Where the land has been rented out since December 31, 2016, such land must have been leased for continuous terms of at least five years.

Furthermore, the land cannot have been leased and/or rented for more than 25 years unless the landowner was a participant in the Early Farm Retirement Scheme.

The benefit of the relief is that for qualifying persons over 55 but under 66, the first €750,000 in sale proceeds is exempt from tax.

For persons of 66 or over, the first €500,000 in proceeds is exempt from tax.

Unfortunately, any proceeds over those respective limits are subject to 50pc tax up to the point where taxing the gain in the normal way at 33pc is more advantageous (see Case Study 1).

Also, all disposals are cumulative, so where the first disposal does not exceed the €750/€500k limit but a subsequent one takes place, the exemption on the first one may be entirely or partially lost.

​

Replacing one relief with the other

Because Retirement Relief is based on the gross sale proceeds and not on the gain and Entrepreneur Relief is a tax on the gain, it may be possible in certain circumstances where a subsequent disposal takes place that both reliefs may come into play.

For example, a landowner may make a disposal and claim Retirement Relief, resulting in no liability. He later makes a further disposal which means that the two disposals are now combined for the purposes of calculating the relief.

It may be more beneficial to now claim Entrepreneur Relief on the combined gain rather than claim Retirement Relief on the combined proceeds. Case Study 2 sets out such a scenario.

​

Case Study 1

Joe is 60 and disposes of land for €900k. He satisfies all of the conditions of both Entrepreneur Relief and Retirement Relief.

Assuming a base cost of €400,000 which includes allowable deductions and his personal exemption, we will look at Joe’s CGT liability under three headings:

​

■ Normal CGT treatment with no relief

In the absence of any relief the taxable gain is €500,000, giving rise to a liability (at 33pc) of €165,000.

■ Claiming Retirement Relief

As Joe is over 55 and under 66 he may claim retirement relief on €750,000 of the gross proceeds and marginal relief at 50pc on the remainder. This will give rise to a liability of €75,000, so he saves €90,000.

​

■ Claiming Entrepreneur Relief

Joe’s net gain is €500k; being less than €1m it qualifies for the 10pc rate, which amounts to a liability of €50,000 — which represents a saving of €40,000 over Retirement Relief.

​

Conclusion

Using Entrepreneur Relief in this case grants a saving of €115,000 as compared to a situation where no relief is available..

​

Case Study 2

John is 65. He disposed of land five years ago for €550,000 and qualified for Retirement Relief, resulting in no liability to tax as at that time he was exempt on the first €750k proceeds.

He is now considering a further sale of land before his 66th birthday which he expects to realise €250,000.

Assuming a base cost of €300,000 of the combined holdings which includes allowable deductions and his personal exemption, we will look at John’s CGT liability under three headings:

​

■ Normal CGT treatment with no relief

In the absence of any relief the taxable gain on the two disposals is €500k. At a tax rate of 33pc, this gives rise to a liability of €165,000.

​

■ Claiming Retirement Relief

As the combined sale proceeds (€800,000) are in excess of €750,000, John is liable to tax at 50pc of the excess. The excess is €50,000, resulting in a liability of €25,000.

​

■ Claiming Entrepreneur Relief

John’s combined taxable gain is €500,000 so his liability at 10pc amounts to €50,000.

​

Conclusion

Using Retirement Relief in this case grants a saving of €115,000 compared to a situation where no relief is available.

​

Overall conclusion

Before contemplating a sale of land or directing in your will that land should be sold after your death, have your circumstances well and truly appraised before you make any decision.

Establish the likely tax consequences of your planned actions and see if there is a better way, be it for yourself or your beneficiaries.

There are numerous legitimate ways of minimising tax, and advance planning is generally the key.

Benjamin Franklin’s statement that death and taxes will always be with us springs to mind, and while the death part is largely out of our hands, the taxes part certainly can be worked on.