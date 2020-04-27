Farming

Farming

How to keep your farm finances afloat during the Covid-19 crisis

Support: If your business is particularly hit by the pandemic you may be eligible for the Business Continuity voucher worth up to €2,500 from your Local Enterprise Office. Expand

Support: If your business is particularly hit by the pandemic you may be eligible for the Business Continuity voucher worth up to €2,500 from your Local Enterprise Office.

Martin O'Sullivan

The year 2018 is still very fresh in most farmers' memories. We went from a fodder crisis to a drought, resulting in massive fodder and concentrate bills and the resultant pressure on incomes and cashflow.

Many of my clients are still in financial recovery from that period, and now we are facing into another very uncertain time.

Already we are seeing beef prices at a 10-year low, and predictions for peak production milk price are far from encouraging.