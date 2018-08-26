How to finance your way out of the fallout from the extreme weather
Up to a couple of weeks ago I felt like I have been living in two parallel universes. My conversations with my non-farming neighbours and friends were about the wonderful summer and how the sunshine lifts all of our spirits, which it does if it doesn't threaten our livelihood.
Contrast that with my conversations with my farming clients which were all about the need for rain and the consequences of it not arriving in substantial quantities or indeed of it forgetting to stop now that it has started.
A farmer client recently remarked that the only thing that grew on his farm for most of the summer was his Co-op feed bill.
People frequently use the term 'the perfect storm' to describe an especially bad situation caused by a combination of unfavourable circumstances. For the past nine months farmers have had to endure the effects of a hurricane, heavy snowfalls, prolonged periods of rainfall and a drought, the likes of which has never been experienced in this country.
I think you could safely say that this all adds up to the perfect storm.
Like any catastrophic weather event, it's consequence is seen in the trail of damage that it leaves in its wake. It remains to be seen what the final toll of this 'perfect storm' will be but already we have witnessed reduced milk output, poor spring barley yields, open silage pits and bare pastures, not to mention rapidly growing merchant and co-op feed bills. The question of winter fodder supplies is a case of 'don't mention the war'.
CASH FLOW PLANNING
Before we even consider probable winter fodder deficits, year to date income has suffered substantially and cash flow is coming under pressure. This type of situation is conducive to bad decision making and one cannot over emphasise the vital importance of addressing the situation in a timely, comprehensive and well planned manner.