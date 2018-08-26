How to finance your way out of the fallout from the extreme weather

The banks are also partners in this looming crisis and will have to be both tolerant and inventive in easing farmers through the fall out period. I believe they will.

Based on my dealings with them in recent years, they are prepared to take a longer term view with people who have a fundamentally good track record but who have hit some turbulence for whatever reason.

Consult your farm advisor or consultant now and address what you think your needs are going to be from now until the end of next winter taking into account all current debts. Remember, the winter may not end when you would like it to end so be conservative with your predictions.

Do not use your co-op or merchant as a source of credit as you will be paying hefty credit charges on goods bought at a credit price. You may also be at their mercy when it comes to paying down the account.

FINANCING THE FALL-OUT

I am not one of those prophets of doom who are predicting that the worst effects of climate change have just arrived in 2018 and are here to stay. If I was to believe that I could pack my bags and head for the hills as could most of my clients.

No, 2018 similar to 1976, happens to be a very dry summer, one that comes our way every few decades.

Consequently, financing the cost of the fallout should only be done over a period of years rather than attempting to clear it by way of short term credit. Again, have your farm advisor assess what you can realistically afford to repay per year and he/she will then recommend the most appropriate term over which to repay it. I cannot overemphasise the importance of including all your current debts in any re-financing proposal.

PLANNING DECISIONS

Many farmers, particularly dairy farmers, are facing or possibly are currently experiencing forage shortages. Second cut silage, if any, will be late with bulk and quality well down on what one might expect in a normal year.

This coupled with the fact that first cut silage pits may have already been opened would suggest that a win

ter fodder deficit is inevitable. Before any rash decisions are made on buying costly replacement fodder, do a fodder budget.

Your situation might not be as bad as you think. If your feed deficit is below 30%, do not panic buy low energy feedstuffs but rather make up the deficit with concentrates and straights.

However, if the deficit is greater than 30% than some form of roughage will need to be acquired if you are to avoid destocking.

One option might be to consider sowing a catch crop or a vigorously growing grass variety.

Alternatively, the best way to save what silage you have for the winter may be to reduce the demand on it by selling stock.

In America and New Zealand in times of such crisis, the first thing farmers do is reduce stock numbers for that year and rebuild the following year.

Many farmers could cull 5-10% of the herd without any noticeable impact on their overall profitability.

If ever farmers needed to seeks professional help this is the time. The country is well served with agricultural advisors be they private, Teagasc or those attached to Co-op's and merchants.

Act now and don't let this problem get on top of you.

Martin O'Sullivan is the author of the ACA Farmers Handbook. He is a partner in O'Sullivan Malone and Company, accountants and registered auditors; www.som.ie

Indo Farming