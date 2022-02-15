Farming

How to ensure you have the funds to live a good life in retirement

Far too many farmers give minimal thought to pension planning, but a little bit of time and money now will make a huge difference to your autumn years — here is a guide to the most tax-efficient ways of setting a bit aside

Martin O'Sullivan

Farmers will be familiar with all kinds of plans — such as financial plans, breeding plans and nutrient management plans — but few devote much thought to their retirement plans.

In my experience, farmers in their twenties, thirties or even forties put pension planning near the bottom of their priority list, as their main pre-occupation is to get by on a day-to-day basis.

