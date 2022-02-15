How to ensure you have the funds to live a good life in retirement

Farmers will be familiar with all kinds of plans — such as financial plans, breeding plans and nutrient management plans — but few devote much thought to their retirement plans.

In my experience, farmers in their twenties, thirties or even forties put pension planning near the bottom of their priority list, as their main pre-occupation is to get by on a day-to-day basis.

Given the life expectancy of 83 years for males in Ireland, and if we assume that a typical farmer gets the reins at 30, life post-66 accounts for nearly one third of the time from when you take over the farm until you die.

So retirement plans should be in the mix with all the other plans.

Anybody who has reached State retirement age will say the previous four decades have passed amazingly quickly.

Suddenly, succession and retirement are upon them and they ask themselves, should I have put a bit more thought and effort into how I would survive with a modicum of comfort and freedom in my autumn years?

Unfortunately, in most cases the answer is, of course they should.

Drafting a plan

While everybody’s circumstances are different, there are typically three possible sources of funding for retirement.

■ Most people will qualify for a State pension, which is currently €13,425 per annum or €25,456 for a person with an adult dependent over 66.

■ A personal pension.

■ Your farm, whether you hand it on or not.

Consulting a reputable, experienced, independent financial advisor may be the best money you will ever spend.

He or she will take all your circumstances into account and will advise you on the most suitable pension options open to you.

This advice could range from a typical personal pension plan to a self-directed fund that might involve you buying property (not for personal use) through your pension scheme.

I can’t over-emphasise the importance of consulting an independent advisor because pension company or bank representatives are not independent and can only offer their products.

When to start planning

It is never too early to start planning, and the sooner the better.

Younger people will have no idea of what the future holds in terms of succession or whether the State pension will still be there in its present form when they reach retirement age, whatever age that might be.

So a personally funded pension plan is a must.

Expand Close Personal pension figures / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Personal pension figures

Personal pensions

There is nothing wrong with starting small, regardless of how young you are. You can always increase your contributions as time goes on.

Over a 40-year period, a 25-year-old will generate a 51pc greater return than the person starting 10 years later. Over the same period, that 25-year-old generates a 157pc greater return than the person who waits until they are 45.

So, the message is the earlier you start, the better.

The table below shows what kind of fund people of varying ages can expect to have accumulated at age 65 and what the net cost of accumulating the fund is.

The figures are based on an annual fixed contribution of €5,000 and an average annual return of 2.4pc.

Under current legislation, you have two options on retirement, both of which allow you take a tax-free lump sum of 25pc of the fund.

With the remainder you can take a pension for life once you reach age 60, which currently will amount to around 3pc of the fund — but unfortunately when you die, the fund dies with you.

Alternatively, you can convert the fund to an ARF (Approved Retirement Fund) which you can dip into as you wish after age 60, but all withdrawals will be subject to income tax at your personal marginal rate.

In this case the fund does not die with you and is available for you to pass on to whoever you wish.

Income from the farm

Depending on your circumstances, you may be able to derive some income from the farm even if you have retired or semi-retired.

This could take the form of a secured payment for life, which can be a condition written into the transfer. This payment is not taxable but is not tax allowable for the person making the payment.

It should be noted that such a condition in a deed of transfer could be deemed to be means in a Fair Deal Scheme assessment.

Alternatively, you could be paid an annual wage out of the farm in return for certain duties performed. While such a payment would be taxable, it would not be included in the Fair Deal means assessment as (clearly) it would stop as soon as somebody was in such a position that they needed care.