Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 4.4°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

How to avoid conflict when there is no obvious successor for a family farm

The desire to keep the farm intact for future generations can be hard to reconcile with the need to treat all your children fairly

Expand

Close

Martin O'Sullivan

Often nowadays there is no obvious successor to take over the family farm.

This says more about the inadequacy of farm incomes than the attractiveness of nine-to-five employment.

Most Watched

Privacy