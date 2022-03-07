How to avoid conflict when there is no obvious successor for a family farm

Often nowadays there is no obvious successor to take over the family farm.

This says more about the inadequacy of farm incomes than the attractiveness of nine-to-five employment.

Many young people from a farming background would love to stay at home farming but it simply is not a viable option, and they are forced to choose another career path.

And the situation is unlikely to change any time soon.

This leaves parents with the unenviable task of deciding what becomes of the farm when they are gone.

They risk being the last generation to farm the land if they divide it up among their children; or they could create bad blood among their offspring if they give it to one of them.

And the recipient may not even have any intention of farming the land.

Typically the landowner feels he is only the custodian for the time being and bears the weight of past generations on his shoulders, obliging him to maintain the farm intact for the next generation.

The landowner’s spouse may feel that tradition should not trump the need to treat their children equally and fairly.

How do you reconcile such contrasting views?

Case study

Peter and Joan are both in their late 60s and farm 100ac which has been in Peter’s family for four generations.

They have three adult children, a boy and two girls who all went to third level and are full-time employed.

While they all helped out on the farm in their younger years, only the son continues to show any interest and occasional involvement.

Had the farm offered a viable full-time career choice, the son would probably have stayed at home.

Peter’s preference is that the farm would not be sold after he is gone. He does not want to be the one to break the succession chain.

Joan is open-minded and willing to listen to advice but it anxious that her daughters are fairly treated.

This case reflects the reality of many farm families.

Farm succession is happening far too late on many farms; where there is no obvious successor, the farm tends to pass on by inheritance rather than lifetime transfer.

Advice

In advising Peter and Joan, I would urge them to take on board each other’s preferences. Otherwise, there could be conflict between the parents in the short term, not to mention conflict among the children in the future.

Joan understands her husband’s position, but she is a realist and can see that her son has been given the same opportunities as her daughters — and his situation is not the same as if he had stayed at home on the farm.

Both Peter and Joan’s preferences are reasonable.

Perhaps I am a traditionalist, but I am sympathetic towards Peter’s desire to protect the integrity of the farm, even though there is no guarantee that the son won’t sell it at some future date.

The son does have an interest in farming and there is a good chance he will pass the farm on to his children.

So I am inclined to recommend that the farm, or the greater part of it, should go to the son.

However, because the son will not be dependent on the farm for his livelihood, I see no reason why Joan’s wishes cannot be accommodated by making adequate provision for the daughters.

Perhaps they could each get a plot of land, if the farm lended itself to a suitable sub-division.

Another option is the parents’ house if it was suitably located as stand-alone entity.

Or there could be a requirement for the son to make a specified payment to his sisters after inheriting the farm.

It could also be the residue of the parents’ estate, if it had any worthwhile value.

Or it could be a combination of all four.

A minor sub-division of the farm may not go down well with Peter, but he has to be prepared to compromise.

Summary

Making a will is not simply about visiting a solicitor and telling them where you want your possessions to go after your death.

You should firstly discuss the matter with your spouse and your children.

If you are unsure about any aspect, you should speak to a professional expert.

You should then seek tax advice to ensure that what you propose to do is not playing into the hands of the taxman. And then you should go to a solicitor.

Martin O’Sullivan is the author of the ACA Farmers’ Handbook and is a farm business and tax consultant based in Carrick-on-Suir; www.som.ie