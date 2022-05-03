Farming

How this High Court heavy hitter is fighting to force the banks to deal fairly with farmers

Former Master of the High Court Edmund Honohan explains why he has crafted a Bill that would give better protection to indebted family farms

Fighting for farmers: Master of the High Court Edmund Honohan at the Four Courts. Photo: Collins Courts Expand
Fighting for farmers: Master of the High Court Edmund Honohan at the Four Courts. Photo: Collins Courts

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

‘The new world of banking is not geared for agricultural lending,” the Master of the High Court, Edmund Honohan, said last week, shortly after his retirement.

Put simply, the banks do not ‘get’ agriculture — their business model will not allow it,” he added following the first-stage passage of a Bill he crafted, which aims to offer family farms better protection in their dealings with the banking and finance system.

