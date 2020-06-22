Farming

How tax reliefs can make or break the farm transfer process

The transfer of the average family farm could cost up to €60,000 in Stamp Duty without the aid of two special tax relief schemes

Doing the sums: to qualify for Consanquinity Relief, the person farming the land must farm the land for at least half of their normal working time or be the holder (or become the holder within four years) of one of the young trained farmer agricultural qualifications. Expand

Advice Martin O'Sullivan

Since the increase in the standard Stamp Duty rate to 7.5pc in Budget 2020 the value of the two special Stamp Duty schemes for farmers has come in for more scrutiny.

I am referring to the exemption for young trained farmers and the 1pc consanguinity rate. Qualifying for either of these two schemes can be the difference between being able to afford a lifetime transfer of the family farm or not.

For example, a transfer of a typical farm worth €800,000 could cost up to €60,000 in Stamp Duty were it not for the reliefs.