Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 30 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

How reliant are Irish farms on direct payments?

Although direct payments are lowest on cattle rearing farms at €14,242, their overall contribution to farm income is relatively high at 114pc.
Although direct payments are lowest on cattle rearing farms at €14,242, their overall contribution to farm income is relatively high at 114pc.
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

In 2017 average total payment received was €17,659 per farm and this accounted for 56pc of average farm income.

Direct payments declined by 1pc across systems year-on-year, with a reduction in the basic payment offset by increased payments under the GLAS agri environmental scheme and the introduction of the Sheep Welfare Scheme.

Tillage farms are in receipt of the highest direct payments, the average payment being €23,239 in 2017.

This is driven largely by their larger farm size. In addition, many tillage farms would also have a large on-farm cattle enterprise.

Although direct payments are lowest on cattle rearing farms at €14,242, their overall contribution to farm income is relatively high at 114pc.

The relative importance of direct payments is equivalent on sheep farms, although the average payment is higher at €19,145.

Indeed, a 7pc increase in direct payments was reported on sheep farms in 2017, reflective of the recently introduced Sheep Welfare Scheme.

The figures from Teagasc also show that market income on drystock farms is less than or close to zero, indicating that on average these farms do not make a profit from production.

Also Read

The year-on-year volatility in dairy market income (more than doubling in 2017) is also evident.

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Larry Goodman

Goodman's ABP to invest £17m in Scotland

Dairy in the driving seat: What are the defining long-term trends in Irish...
The ICSA president Patrick Kent

New CAP package must take account of incomes divide: ICSA
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia appoints new Group Chairman to replace Henry Corbally
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed warns of trade war impacts on Irish exports
British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
The $62.5 billion deal that will create by far the largest seeds and pesticides maker. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Bayer wins US nod for Monsanto deal to create agriculture giant


Top Stories

File photo

Milk yields back by over 2pc on average
The suspension of the drug has already caused major concern among vets in the UK.

Concern as key veterinary medicine product put under review
Roscommon Mart. Photo. Brian Farrell

Irish beef exports to the UK up 7% in year to May
The 73ac residential farm is located close to Newport and the Great Western Greenway.

Greenways helping to unlock the potential of farm sales

Kepak to acquire huge UK meat processing assets as Brexit hedge
Ballybofey and Stranorlar Mart. Photo Brian Farrell

Forage crops a solid option for finishing lambs
Stock photo

Dry weather hits milk production across Europe. Could boost milk prices