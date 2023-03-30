How much VAT do you have to pay when buying or selling horses or greyhounds?

Farmers are generally not required to register for VAT. For VAT purposes, a farmer is someone involved in the supply of certain agricultural produce and services.

This includes horse breeders and stud farmers who are not engaged in any other activity apart from livestock or tillage farming.

However, if such farmers are involved in other VAT-able activities, such as training, they may not qualify as a farmer for VAT purposes and may be required to register and account for VAT on all their activities.

Interpreting the rules and chargeable rates of VAT for registered equine and greyhound enterprises can be challenging. There are a variety of rates that apply in differing circumstances.

VAT rates for registered operators

For registered equine and greyhound operators there are four rates of VAT that apply to sales and purchases as well as deductible costs.

■ The Livestock Rate;

■ The Reduced Rate, which applies to purchases at auction along with certain input and overhead costs.

■ The standard rate’ which also applies to training fees and certain allowable input and overhead costs.

■ The auction rate.

Where registered farmers are selling produce to factories, co-ops and merchants, they are obliged to notify them that they are registered for VAT whereby the ‘farmer flat-rate refund’ will not be included in the payment they receive.

The Livestock Rate

This 4.8pc VAT applies to registered operators in respect of livestock in general, and to horses that are normally intended for use in the preparation of foodstuffs or for use in agricultural production.

It also applies to the supply of live horses to farmers.

For the supply of a horse to qualify for the application of the livestock rate, the buyer should make a written declaration to the supplier that he or she is a taxable person involved in the preparation of foodstuffs (eg, a slaughterhouse) or is a farmer, with details of their name, address and PPSN/VAT registration number.

Failure to make and retain such a written declaration will result in the application of VAT at the reduced rate (13.5pc) on the sale.

The Reduced Rate

This rate at 13.5pc applies to the supply of live horses, other than those normally intended for use in the preparation of foodstuffs or in agricultural production.

It also applies to the supply of greyhounds, the hire of horses, nominations in studs and the supply of livestock semen and horse semen.

Sales by unregistered farmers

Unregistered farmers, otherwise known as flat-rate farmers, are not liable to VAT on purchases or sales of horses from or to other flat-rate farmers or other unregistered farmers.

However, sales of horses by flat-rate farmers to VAT-registered traders, including auctioneers and auction houses, continue to qualify for the flat-rate addition payable by the VAT-registered traders to the flat-rate farmers.

The flat-rate addition is 5pc. So where a flat rate farmer sells his horse at auction for €30,000, he is entitled to receive an additional €1,500 from the sales company

A once-off declaration is required to be completed and signed by the flat-rate farmer with each buyer, confirming their flat-rate status, prior to the flat-rate addition being paid.