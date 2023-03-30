Farming

How much VAT do you have to pay when buying or selling horses or greyhounds?

Tread carefully – there are a variety of rates that apply in differing circumstances

Tricky business: 'Interpreting the rules and chargeable rates of VAT for registered equine and greyhound enterprises can be challenging'. Photo: Julien Behal/PA Expand
Martin O'Sullivan

Farmers are generally not required to register for VAT. For VAT purposes, a farmer is someone involved in the supply of certain agricultural produce and services.

This includes horse breeders and stud farmers who are not engaged in any other activity apart from livestock or tillage farming.

