How much tax can I save by buying a tractor?

I recently attended a charity tractor run in my local town and I was astonished at the array of large, very expensive, relatively new tractors on parade.

There were a number of ‘mature models’ such as Massey 165s and Ford 5000s, but the majority were machines that would have cost upwards of €70k, including a good number worth well north of €100k.

Working in the farm accounts business, I am familiar with the kind of profits farmers are making, but I often find it hard to understand how these costly machines can be justified and indeed afforded.

A wise client once told me I should never waste time trying to justify land purchase or costly machinery on financial grounds, because these will rarely work out in theory but will nearly always work out in practice.

This advice is spot on, and it has become known among my agricultural advisory colleagues as ‘Paddy’s theory of reverse logic’.

If we set aside the actual need for a particular machine, the most commonly used justification is on tax-saving grounds.

Another client had a disparaging take on his neighbour’s shining new expensive tractor: “He spent money he did not have on a tractor he did not need to reduce a tax bill that did not exist.”

That said, there are many farmers who prefer to own their own equipment rather than being reliant on contractors. Many of these may well make significant tax savings by buying equipment.

The extent of tax savings will depend on the nature of the trading structure under which the farming is being carried on.

For example, an individual or partner in the high tax bracket will attract the maximum saving over the eight-year tax write-down period of the machine.

An individual or partner in the low tax bracket will attract moderate savings; and a limited company will attract the least saving.

This is set out in the following case study which shows that a €100,000 tractor bought by an individual farmer or partner in the high tax bracket will cost him/her €48,000 after tax.

The net cost to the farmer trading as a company will be €87,500, while the individual in the low tax bracket will incur a net cost of €71,500.

​

Case study

A tractor costing €100,000 is purchased by:

■ Farmer A, who is trading as a sole trader and is well into the high tax bracket;

■ Farmer B, who is also a sole trader but not in the high tax bracket;

■ Farmer C, who is trading as a limited company.

A question I am often asked is, ‘what is the most tax-efficient way of paying for a machine?’. The answer is that in the long run, it does not really matter — one way or another the machine is tax allowable.

Some finance arrangements may be more favourable in the short term but any benefit achieved in the earlier years may be quickly clawed back in subsequent years.

​

Outright purchase

This where a farmer pays for a machine with his/her own money where there is no finance agreement involved. From a tax treatment perspective, there is no difference between buying it this way or on hire purchase.

The cost of the machine is equally spread over eight years and offset against your income, thereby saving you tax at your marginal rate while also saving PRSI & USC.

If the machine is traded in for an amount that represents a profit on its value for tax purposes, this profit can be rolled over on to the replacement item.

The tax treatment applies to second-hand machines in exactly the same way as it does to new machines.

​

Hire purchase

This is by far the most common type of credit available for buying machinery, new or second-hand.

The interest charges are fully allowable as a deduction against your income and the machine is written off over eight years in the same way as if it had been paid for with your own money.

​

Finance lease

This differs from hire purchase in that the lease payments are fully allowable against income tax whereby the entire cost is written off over the primary term of the lease.

So, if the finance is over a five-year term, the machine is written off as a tax deduction over five years.

However, terminating the lease will trigger a clawback of relief equivalent to the deemed market value of the item at that time, which can have serious tax implications.

Entering into a secondary lease period will defer this problem but generally at an annual cost. And where a leased machine is eventually traded in, the profit arising on its sale cannot be rolled over on to the replacement machine and will be taxable in full in the year of disposal.

The message is to stay away from leases if you want to avoid nasty surprises.

Martin O’Sullivan is the author of the ACA Farmers’ Handbook and is a farm business and tax consultant based in Carrick-on-Suir; www.som.ie