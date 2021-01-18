How maximising succession incentives delivered €106,000 in benefits for one dairy farm

Farm succession happens later rather than sooner in many farm family situations and this probably accounts for the fact that the average farmer is nearly 60 years of age.

In my experience, many successors are in their forties by the time the farm is handed over, and this means that they may have missed out on a lot of very valuable incentives.

Probably the best known and most successful incentive towards farm succession has been the Stamp Duty exemption for those successors under age 35.

Unfortunately, this is frequently left to the last minute when that 35th birthday is looming. I recently had a telephone call from a solicitor seeking the obligatory Farm Business Plan one day before the transferee’s 35th birthday.

Needless to say, I wasn’t in a position to magic an instant business plan and have it registered by Teagasc overnight, so I have to presume the unfortunate farmer missed out on the exemption. However, more importantly, he may also have missed out on other valuable benefits because no advance planning or forethought was given to succession.

Timely planning

Succession is not just about transferring the family farm. It should be regarded as a process that transferring the farm is part of.

For example, a farmer and his intended successor may enter a registered partnership as a starting point. This can have worthwhile monetary benefits in the form enhanced grants and access to subsidy top-ups.

A registered partnership could then progress to a succession partnership where there is a definite commitment on the part of the landowner that the farm will be transferred sometime after three years have elapsed but no later than 10 years.

Ideally, such a programme needs to commence while the intended successor is in his/her late twenties or early thirties in order to avail of the full range of incentives available.

The incentives towards timely succession include:

Enhanced TAMS grants

Young Farmer Entitlement Top Ups

100pc Stock Relief for young trained farmers

4 5pc Stock relief for other participants in Registered Partnership

100pc Stamp Duty relief

Up to €25k tax credits for participants in Succession Partnerships

Possible significant tax savings by creating a partnership.

Timely planning can make use of any or all of these incentives listed and the financial benefits can be quite substantial. The aim should be to avail of as many incentives as possible. It is never too early to seek advice or to start planning.

For example, many people will be conscious of the age 35 deadline for the Stamp Duty Exemption, but how many are aware that applying for the Succession Partnership Scheme has to be done before age 32 if both incentives are to be availed of.

Case study

The following case study is based on a father and son team who are currently considering a succession plan that will also involve an expansion of the existing dairy enterprise. The main platform of the plan will be a registered partnership for the first five years and possible incorporation thereafter depending on profitability.

John Farmer is 60 years of age and his son Conor is 30. Conor holds a Green Cert and is now at home fulltime on the family farm. The farming operation is based on 160 acres of which 100 are owned.

There are currently 80 cows being milked but it is intended to increase that to 120 cows. The farm has 60 BPS entitlements worth €200 each including Greening. A five-year plan has been drawn up comprising the following elements:

John and Conor will enter a registered succession partnership in 2021 with Conor having a 55pc profit share and John 45pc

An application for a TAMS grant will be lodged in respect of a new parlour and additional housing and slurry storage

Cow numbers will be increased from 80 to 120 by 2022

It is intended to transfer the farm to Conor in 2024

It should be noted that the various schemes carry differing age limits for Conor.

For example, the upper age limit for the Succession Partnership Scheme is 32 if the Stamp Duty exemption is also availed of.

The Stamp Duty exemption and 100pc Stock Relief schemes’ age limit is 35, and this increases to 40 for TAMS and BPS top-ups (TAMS & BPS also have the 5-year start-up rule).

The calculated possible financial benefits that may accrue over the next 5 years by implementing this plan now rather than waiting until Conor is over 32, 35 or 40 – or indeed until John passes on - are as follows:

Young farmer BPS top-ups worth €3,400 per year for 5 years, or €17,000 in total

Additional TAMS grant of €48,000

Tax saving of 100pc/50pc Stock Relief (assumed at 20pc rate) amounting to €6,000

Succession tax credits of €25,000

Stamp Duty exemption worth €10,000

The total potential value of John and Conor’s succession incentive package is €106,000.

Martin O’Sullivan is the author of the ACA Farmers Handbook. He is a partner in O’Sullivan Malone and Company, accountants

and registered auditors: www.som.ie