How maximising succession incentives delivered €106,000 in benefits for one dairy farm

Timely succession planning can yield big financial rewards

A succession partnership approach needs to commence while the intended successor is in his/her late 20s or early 30s to avail of the full range of incentives available. Expand

A succession partnership approach needs to commence while the intended successor is in his/her late 20s or early 30s to avail of the full range of incentives available.

Martin O'Sullivan

Farm succession happens later rather than sooner in many farm family situations and this probably accounts for the fact that the average farmer is nearly 60 years of age.

In my experience, many successors are in their forties by the time the farm is handed over, and this means that they may have missed out on a lot of very valuable incentives.

Probably the best known and most successful incentive towards farm succession has been the Stamp Duty exemption for those successors under age 35.

