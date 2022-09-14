Government told to treble PRSI rate for self-employed and farmers

Self-employed workers could be hit with big increases in PRSI payments. Photo: Stock image

A huge increase in the rate of PRSI paid by the self-employed is recommended by an expert group set up to advise the Government on the tax and welfare system.

The self-employed rate of pay in related social insurance (PRSI) should rise over time from its current 4pc to 11.05pc, the Commission on Taxation and Welfare has proposed.

The move would affect up to 331,000 people who are self-employed in the state, including farmers.

Employees pay 4pc, but their employers pay another 11.05pc on their behalf.

Read More

This means that for a PAYE worker a combined 15.05pc is paid in PRSI.

But just 4pc is paid by the self-employed despite them getting similar social insurance benefits.

The commission, which is due to see its report published tomorrow, argues there has been a huge expansion in benefits paid to the self-employed in the last few years, the Irish Independent understands.

But this has not been accompanied by a rise in the PRSI they pay.

The recommendation for a huge rise in the PRSI for the self-employed is in line with one made by the Pensions Commission earlier this year.

People who pay the 4pc self-employed rate of PRSI, or Class S, include farmers, tradespeople, professional people, certain company directors, people in business on their own or in partnerships and people with income from investments, rents or maintenance payments.

Up until recently the self-employed largely received nothing if their businesses run into trouble. But there have been radical changes in the last few years that have broadened the benefits they can now claim.

Self-employed people are now entitled to jobseeker’s benefit, the State contributory pension and maternity and paternity benefits.

The range of benefits also now includes treatment benefit which provides a financial contribution towards dental, optical and aural services, and widow’s and widower’s pensions.

But the self-employed are still not covered by any short-term payments, including illness and disability payments.

Despite the expansion of the benefits, the 4pc rate of PRSI for the self-employed has not changed.

A survey commissioned by the then Social Protection Minister Leo Varadkar in 2019 found a majority of self-employed people would be willing to pay more in order to receive the same PRSI benefits as employees.

The commission has now decided the benefits for the self-employed are now broadly similar to those for employees, so the self-employed need to pay a higher PRSI rate.

The commission, chaired by Professor of Law at the London School of Economics Niamh Moloney, argues that social welfare protections are needed for the self-employed.

It does not want a situation where people decide not to become entrepreneurs in case a failure of their venture leaves them with no welfare benefit protections.

Until recently self-employed people who found themselves with no work, or who have become ill, or whose companies failed, were unable to access State benefits.

It is understood the commission envisages the PRSI rate for the self-employed rising from 4pc to 11.05 over a number of years, with the rises in stages.

Bodies representing the self-employed are likely to be bitterly opposed to the proposal and argue they are more heavily taxed than employees if they do well.

This is because an extra USC charge of 3pc applies to any self-employed income over €100,000 regardless of age.

The commission’s report is due to be published by Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe tomorrow and this proposal will prove to be one of the more contentious.

The commission is not calling for any of its recommendations to be in this month’s Budget

It wants its recommendations implemented over a 10-15-year period.

The broad thrust of the 100 recommendations in the report concern property and wealth taxes but also include the taxation on goods that pollute, rather than on income taxes.

There is also an emphasis on removing subsidies on carbon-producing goods and services.

Members of the commission have looked at ways to pay for rising costs associated with an ageing population, particularly pensions and health costs.