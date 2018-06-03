German bank needs €30m from State for low-rate loans plan

German bank Sparkasse plans to establish a €30m pilot project in Westmeath and Fingal, with each area twinned for support with an individual not-for-profit regional bank in Germany, the Sunday Independent has learned.

But the plans hang on a key report into community banking models that is with Department of Finance officials and expected to be published within a fortnight, according to sources.

Supporters of the model argue that, because it does not need to make a profit for shareholders, it could charge low German-style interest rates on mortgages and business loans. Sparkasse would provide expertise and support but the €30m initial funding would need to come from State resources. If the report is positive towards the Sparkasse-type model, there are plans to establish a stakeholder group to prepare a funding model and adapt it to Irish regulations and culture, said a source.

But according to sources close to the process there are still numerous hurdles, with an expectation that key government officials may be wary of the disruptive impact such a model could have on the local lending operations of pillar banks. Similar fears around competition also exist within the credit union movement.