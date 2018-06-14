Four Cork credit unions join forces to 'cultivate' a special loan package for local farmers

Four Cork credit unions have joined forces to pilot an innovative new lending scheme offering specific finance packages to members of the farming community operating across the wider north Cork area.

Aptly called 'Cultivate', the scheme, which is being operated by the Mallow, Mitchelstown, Synergy (Fermoy) and Youghal credit unions, is modelled on a similar project that has been operating in Galway for the past year.

The Cork pilot aims to repeat the success of that particular scheme, which has issued loans worth more than €7 million to farmers in Galway and Clare over the past 12-months. Spokesperson for the Cork scheme Ciara Fitzgerald, marketing and business development officer with Mallow Credit Union, said the group had identified farming as a particularly important sector to the economy and, with that in mind, had put together a definitive package of loans for farmers.

"In addition to generating income inside the farm gate, farming is also very much in the lifeblood of the rural community, with each euro earned by farmers having a multiplier effect in the rural economy," said Ms Fitzgerald. The four Cork credit unions have been collaborating on the scheme, which will be launched next Tuesday evening at the Corrin Marts complex in Fermoy by Martin Stapleton, chair of the IFA Business Committee and 'Ear to the Ground' presenter Darragh McCullough, for the past 12-months.