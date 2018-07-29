Farming finance: Saving a fortune in the farm succession stakes

Our practice recently ran a succession planning initiative, identifying cases where no obvious successor was emerging, and I was surprised at the number of farms owned by unmarried men or women, or widows or widowers with no children.

This prompted me to dig a bit deeper and look at the taxation consequences for the probable successors, who in the main were likely to be either nieces or nephews. In many cases these nieces or nephews had not been made aware that they were likely to inherit.

My findings revealed that unless the successor qualified for Favourite Nephew or Niece Relief, Capital Acquisitions Tax would be an issue in all cases where the holding was worth more than €325,000 - which applied to every case I looked at.

The magnitude of the liability depended on whether the successor would qualify for Agricultural Relief or Business Relief (a 90pc reduction if farm asset taxable value), which ranged from the manageable to the utterly unmanageable.

In essence, at current tax rates and thresholds Favourite Nephew or Niece Relief can effect a saving in tax of up €91,575, while Agricultural/Business Relief can save approximately 30pc of the value of the assets being inherited.

The clear message our investigations yielded was that prospective successors should be made aware that they are likely to inherit, as this may give them the opportunity to plan ahead and avoid a serious exposure to tax.

Agricultural Relief, Business Relief and Favourite Nephew or Niece Relief can in many cases be secured if the intended successor has been made aware that the farm has been willed to them.

Here, I deal with the requirements for satisfying the conditions for Favourite Nephew or Niece Relief.