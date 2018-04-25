Farmers told to 'stand back' from forced disposals as 150,000 acres of farmland faces distressed sale

Martin Stapleton, IFA Farm Business Chairman, has said that at least 2,500-3,000 farmers whose farmers may be in 'danger' and are facing vulture funds selling their farms to settle debts.

"It is not true that farmers are not willing to engage, we find it's the vulture funds who are not engaging." IFA, he said, is opposed to any forced sale of farms by vulture funds where the farmer is willing to implement a credible solution.

The key people, he said, in this are potential buyers and we are saying "don't get involved with a vulture fund for the sake of quick buck...it is simply not right to force through a sale where there is an alternative on the table".