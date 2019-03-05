Farmers 'need to hold off on taking loans'

Farmers should hold off on making lump sum capital investments in the likes of milking parlours until they know the outcome of Brexit, agriculture State agency Teagasc has warned.

Farmers should hold off on making lump sum capital investments in the likes of milking parlours until they know the outcome of Brexit, agriculture State agency Teagasc has warned.

Teagasc's head of rural economy and development Kevin Hanrahan pointed out that a crash-out Brexit scenario would lead to a 20pc decline in carcass price for beef and nearly 10pc drop in milk price.

He urged farmers to wait until they get further clarity on Brexit before taking out million-euro loans.

"Farmers should hold off and put plans for big lumpy investments back in the drawer.

"I'm not saying don't replace an old, broken-down tractor because you need that to operate your farm, I'm saying don't go looking for a loan to build a new milking parlour or for roadways on your farm that you may want to construct to add more cows to your business," he said.

"We don't want any farmer to have taken out a loan for a few hundred thousand or €1m to find out in a few weeks we can't export cheddar to UK."