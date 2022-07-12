Farmers have ‘stark’ lack of trust in banks – IBCB survey

Almost half of the farmers (46pc) said banks do not deliver a quality service. Photo: Stock image

An absence of trust in banks amongst farmers was a key finding of a new survey on the public perception of the banking sector.

The survey by the Irish Banking Culture Board (IBCB), which was established to facilitate cultural change in banking in Ireland, found trust in banks among the farming sector much lower compared to the general population or SME cohorts.

CEO of the IBCB, Marion Kelly, said the results point to an urgent need for the banking sector to engage with these customers and this will be a priority for the IBCB in the coming months.

The IBCB described the data as “stark”, but said the “trust deficit” can be bridged as farmers have highlighted their issues of concern. These centre on the belief that the services banks deliver do not reflect an understanding of their specific needs or the nature of farming financial concerns.

Farmers are worried about rising costs impacting their business, as well as adapting and planning for the future, with 29pc concerned about farm succession.

When asked about their financial situation in the next 12 months, the volatility of input costs is their number one concern, with 84pc naming this as their main worry, followed closely by 83pc indicating the rising costs of energy as their next chief concern.

Almost half of the farmers (46pc) said banks do not deliver a quality service and 41pc thought banks are not responsive when dealing with farmers. Meanwhile, some five in 10 farmers said banks do not offer low-cost finance to them.

Notably, the IBCB said that given where farmers are located, the findings “seem” to reflect lower levels of trust in banks in rural Ireland, adding that “it is difficult to avoid the conclusion that the closure of a considerable number of bank branches in rural Ireland has had a significant effect on the perception of banks amongst rural communities”.

A statistic that the IBCB said captures the extent of the “wider disengagement” that has taken place between banks, those farmers surveyed and the scale of the challenge that needs to be met is that only seven per cent access their local branch regularly.