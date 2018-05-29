Farmers face 'unworkable' tax overhaul for farm labour

Calls have been made for farmers to be exempted from key changes to the PAYE system set to come into force next January.

Calls have been made for farmers to be exempted from key changes to the PAYE system set to come into force next January.

Revenue is describing it as PAYE modernisation which will involve the most significant reform of the system since its introduction in 1960.

As part of the changes, employers will need to calculate and report their employees' pay and deductions online as they are being paid which will end the more flexible practices engaged in by many employers currently. Revenue says that it will make it easier for employers and employees to ensure that the correct tax is deducted and paid at the right time.

Revenue also says that the new system will improve the streamlining of current business processes and will reduce the administrative burden currently experienced by employers to meet their PAYE reporting obligations. However, Mayo Sinn Féin Senator Rose Conway-Walsh has said the changes are unworkable for small farmers.