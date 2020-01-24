Farmers can save a small fortune with entrepreneur tax relief on land sales

Disposal of land can arise for a variety of reasons but in my experience thankfully it is more commonly a discretionary option being considered by retiring farmers or those who simply want to get out or scale down.

Disposal of land can arise for a variety of reasons but in my experience thankfully it is more commonly a discretionary option being considered by retiring farmers or those who simply want to get out or scale down.

While many sales will escape the worse effects of Capital Gains Tax due to the availability of Retirement Relief, some do not qualify for relief for a variety of reasons and the introduction of Entrepreneur Relief has proven a godsend provided that the qualifying conditions can be met. In cases where eligibility for either relief is ruled out, the plan to sell is often quickly abandoned as most farmers would prefer to live in penury rather than willingly cough up hundreds of thousand of euro to the tax man. The good news is that many sales will now qualify for Entrepreneur Relief which will reduce the rate of Capital Gains Tax to 10pc on gains of up to €1m.

This means that a saving of up to €230,000 can be made by availing of the relief.

The measure which was originally introduced in 2013 was designed to promote entrepreneurship, but was substantially modified and simplified in 2017 whereby farmers and business owners could dispose of their business assets at a 10pc rate of tax on any gains made. As is generally the case with tax concessions there are numerous terms and conditions associated with the relief.

QUALIFYING INDIVIDUALS

The relief is available to individuals who dispose of qualifying assets in the following circumstances;

The individual is a sole trader or partner in a business which includes farming and where the relevant assets have been owned by that individual for a continuous period of three years in the five years immediately prior to the disposal of those assets. In this connection, periods of ownership by spouses cannot be aggregated for the purpose of the three-year continuous ownership condition, or

The individual must have been a director or employee of a qualifying company who has spent not less than 50pc of his or her time in the service of the company in a managerial or technical capacity and has served in that capacity for a continuous period of three years in the five years immediately prior to the disposal of the chargeable business assets.

QUALIFYING ASSETS

The relief is available to two categories of assets:

Assets owned by a sole trader or partner and used for the purpose of the business.

Shares in a company in which the person claiming the relief holds 5% or more of the shareholding. This would include a typical farming company.

NON-QUALIFYING ASSETS

The relief does not apply to the following assets:

Shares, securities or other assets held as investments. This means that Co-op or Plc shares are not eligible.

Development land. This would include land which has a value in excess4 of what would be regarded as agricultural value.

Assets personally owned outside a company, even where such assets are used by the company. This would apply to land owned by the farmer but farmed by his company.

Goodwill which is disposed of to a connected company. This would prohibit a farmer operating a specialised enterprise that could have a goodwill value from selling the goodwill to his own farming company and claiming the relief.

Shares in a company where the individual remains connected with the company following the disposal. In order for a farmer to benefit from the relief in regard to shares in his own company he will need to terminate his shareholding and directorship of that company. Such situations could arise in family transfers of a farming company.

Individual assets owned by a farming company. In other words, the company itself cannot benefit from the relief.

A joint ownership share in land which has not been farmed by one of the joint owners for three out of the last five years. In such cases only the joint owner who satisfies the three out of five year usage test will qualify.

QUALIFYING CONDITIONS

The qualifying conditions are as follows;

The disposal must relate to a ”qualifying business” which will include the vast majority of active farmers whether trading as sole traders, partnerships or companies. However, farmers who have been leasing out their land for the past three years or more will not be eligible.

The disposal must comprise “chargeable business assets” which includes agricultural land which was used for the purpose of the business.

ENTREPRENEUR versus RETIREMENT RELIEF

It is unlikely that Entrepreneur Relief will have any relevance where the total sale proceeds do not exceed €750k for persons over 55 and

under 66 (or €500k for persons over 66) as it is probable that Retirement Relief will eliminate any tax due provided that the land in question was owned and farmed for 10 years or more.

In all other cases it is likely that Entrepreneur Relief will have a valuable role to play.

Farmers between 55 and 66 can claim retirement relief on sales

Joe Farmer is 60 years of age disposes of land for €1m. If we assume that the acquisition cost of the land along with all costs and personal exemption is €400,000, we will look at Joe's Capital Gains Tax (CGT) liability under the following headings;

1 Joe is not eligible for Entrepreneur Relief or Retirement relief

In the absence of any relief the taxable gain is €600,000 giving rise to a liability of €198,000.

2 Joe is eligible for Retirement relief.

Assuming Joe is over 55 and under 66 he may claim retirement relief on €750,000 of the gross proceeds and marginal relief on the remainder. This will give rise to a liability of €100,00 so he saves €98.000 by claiming Retirement Relief.

3 Joe is eligible for Entrepreneur Relief

As Joe's gain is €600,000, he is liable to tax at 10pc, i.e., €60,000. This represents a saving of €138,000 by claiming Entrepreneur Relief so that's the route he will go.

Online Editors