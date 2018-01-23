Farmers amongst worst tax defaulters in the country, Revenue figures show

Farmers account for the third highest number of tax defaulters, according to an analysis of figures from the Revenue Commissioners.

The analysis looked at details of 2,200 cases published by Revenue from January 2012 to September 2017. The taxman names and shames the individuals or companies in the tax defaulters' list every three months.

The list includes every case where a settlement with an individual or company was made, above a threshold of €35,000. Perhaps not surprisingly, the overwhelming majority of the names who have appeared on the lists are the self-employed and companies - both of whom have to file their taxes outside the PAYE system.

The worst single category among those caught was people who described themselves in at least part of their occupation as "company director", who made up 11pc of cases. The next biggest grouping was drawn from those who listed an occupation in the construction industry (7pc) or farming (6pc).