Farm finance: Trusting in the present

Putting assets into a trust during your lifetime is very different to creating a trust in your will - and while it is only justified in a minority of cases, it can still be the best way to safeguard assets

No going back: With a lifetime trust, you have to physically transfer the money or assets; they are no longer yours and cannot be taken back out Expand

Martin O'Sullivan

Last week, I wrote about making provision in your will for the establishment of a discretionary trust after your death. Here, I deal with setting up a lifetime discretionary trust which involves putting assets into a trust during your lifetime, to protect them.

With a lifetime trust, you have to physically transfer the money or assets; they are no longer yours and cannot be taken back out.

This is very different to creating a trust in your will, where the trust only comes into being on your death; if your circumstances alter, you can simply make a new will.