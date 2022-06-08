Farm businesses urged to prepare for new sick pay laws

Farm businesses are being urged to prepare for the introduction of statutory sick pay.

The Sick Pay Bill is currently making its way through the Oireachtas and when enacted, will provide a level of sick pay coverage for employees who currently do not receive sick pay/or are not entitled to illness benefit.

Ifac is advisingfarmers to prepare for statutory sick pay for their employees.

Mary McDonagh, Head of HR and Payroll Services at ifac, said: “At a time when input costs for everything from feed and fertiliser to energy, transport and labour are rising, it is particularly important that farmers with employees do not overlook making provision for statutory sick pay in their budgets for next year. This year’s introduction of statutory sick pay is an additional cost that farmers with employees need to include in their budget.

“Now is also the time to address situations where an existing employee’s wages are based on ‘take home’ rather than ‘gross’ pay. This is important because ‘net’ or ‘take home’ pay arrangements are difficult to budget and expose employers to potential additional costs if income tax rates rise or an employee’s tax credits change. Wages should always be agreed on a gross pay basis.”

Under the legislation, employers will be required to pay sick pay at a rate of 70 per cent of an employee’s wage, subject to a daily maximum threshold of €110.

The scheme will be phased in over four years. Initially, employees will be entitled to three days of statutory sick pay per year, rising to ten days by 2026.

Employees will need to obtain a medical certificate to avail of statutory sick pay. To be eligible, they will also need to have worked for their employer for a minimum of 13 weeks. If they need additional time off work, they may qualify for illness benefit provided they have sufficient PRSI contributions.

Accurate record-keeping is essential when managing employees and should include records of any statutory sick leave dates.

Ms McDonagh said: “Also, farms which already provide paid sick leave for their employees need to check how the new legislation will impact those contracts. The legislation states that employers are not prevented from offering better terms to their employees.”



