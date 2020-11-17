‘Farm Assist is so complex – it's surprising any farmer can get the claim right’ - Department of Social Protection chief

The application process for the Farm Assist scheme is so complex the head of the Department of Social Protection has said he is surprised any farmer could apply correctly.

Secretary-general John McKeon made the remarkable statement at a hearing of the Public Accounts committee last week.

He outlined that the scheme with the highest level of hours required by his staff is the Farm Assist payment.

"It is a small scheme, but the conditionality and means test are quite complex for the farm assist scheme. I often wonder how any farmer could possibly get the claim right since it is quite complex in many respects," he said.

McKeon also highlighted that schemes such as Farm Assist have the highest risk in terms of overpayments to claimants, highlighting that schemes that have complex conditionality, particularly relating to means tests since a person's means might change over the course of a year, are the main risks.

The Farm Assist scheme was introduced in 1999 to provide income support for low-income farmers. It replaced the former Smallholders’ Unemployment Assistance payment.

To be eligible for the scheme, a person must be aged between 18 and 66 years and satisfy a means test.

The Government has budgeted for expenditure of €60.98 million under the scheme.

The assessment of means for the purpose of qualifying for farm assist is designed to reflect the actual net income from farming. Income and expenditure figures for the preceding year are generally used as an indicator of the expected position in the following year. However, account is taken of any exceptional circumstances so as to ensure that the assessment accurately reflects the current situation.

Farm income and any other income from self-employment is assessed at 70pc. There are annual disregards of €254 for each of the first two children and €381 for the third and other children.

The maximum weekly personal rate for farm assist is €203.00.

Calls have been made to increase the income disregard.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys recently outlined the cost of various increases to the disregard. She said an increase to 40pc would cost €3 million; to 50pc would be €6m; to 60pc would be €9m; and to 70pc would be €12m.

Further, she detailed that the approximate estimated annual cost of increasing the current payment rate from €203 to €250 would be €14m; from €203 to €300 would be €29m; and from €203 to €350 would be €44m.

However, she warned that changes to this scheme would have to be considered in a budgetary context and within the scope of the overall resources available for welfare improvements.

