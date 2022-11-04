Farming

Farming

Explainer: residential zoned land tax and how it impacts farms

The key points on how the new tax aimed at boosting housing supply affects landowners — and how it will work

Local authorities have started to publish maps outlining where lands that will be subject to tax are located.

Local authorities have started to publish maps outlining where lands that will be subject to tax are located. Stock image

Local authorities have started to publish maps outlining where lands that will be subject to tax are located. Stock image

Local authorities have started to publish maps outlining where lands that will be subject to tax are located. Stock image

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

The impact of the new residential zoned land tax (RZLT) will come into focus for many farmers in the coming weeks.

Last week, local authorities started publishing maps outlining where lands that will be subject to tax are located. The Revenue Commissioners recently issued guidance on how the tax will work. Here we detail some the key information affected landowners will need to know:  

