Explainer: residential zoned land tax and how it impacts farms

The impact of the new residential zoned land tax (RZLT) will come into focus for many farmers in the coming weeks.

Last week, local authorities started publishing maps outlining where lands that will be subject to tax are located. The Revenue Commissioners recently issued guidance on how the tax will work. Here we detail some the key information affected landowners will need to know:

​What land does RZLT apply to?

Land that is zoned as being suitable for residential development and is serviced is within the scope of RZLT, with certain exceptions outlined below.

​How much is the tax?

It is an annual tax which is calculated at 3pc of the market value of land within its scope.

​How do I find out if my land is affected?

Land that is within the scope of the tax has been identified on a residential zoned land tax map prepared by each local authority for their respective administrative area.

What is meant by ‘serviced land’? ‘Serviced’ means having access to the necessary public infrastructure and facilities including road and footpath access, public lighting, foul sewer drainage, surface water drainage and water supply necessary for dwellings to be developed and for which there is service capacity available sufficient to enable housing to be developed.

Example: Joan owns a farm on the outskirts of Dungarvan, Co Waterford. 5ha of Joan’s farm is zoned suitable for residential use in the development plan in place. On January 1, 2022, the five-hectare site had access to public services except for water supply and wastewater services. The land does not meet the relevant criteria for RZLT on January 1, 2022.

Irish Water upgrades water infrastructure on the land in March 2023. Joan’s 5ha now meets the criteria for RZLT and will be included on a map prepared by and published by Waterford City and County Council.

​Can I appeal?

Landowners will have an opportunity to make a submission against the inclusion of land on the map to their local authority in the first instance, and may subsequently appeal to An Bord Pleanála (ABP). A landowner will also have an opportunity to submit a request to change the zoning status of their land which will be evaluated by the local authority.

Example: Paul is a farmer in Co Kilkenny. Seven ha of his land is zoned for residential use and serviced on January 1, 2022. His land appears on the draft residential zoned land tax map published by Kilkenny County Council on November 1, 2022.

Paul makes a submission to Kilkenny County Council to request a change to the zoning of his land. Kilkenny County Council evaluates Paul’s submission and decides that it is appropriate to make a variation to its development plan. Following the variation to the development plan, 5ha of Paul’s land is no longer zoned suitable for residential use; 2ha of Paul’s land remains zoned suitable for residential use and appears on the final map published by Kilkenny County Council on December 1, 2023. Paul will be liable to RZLT on February 1, 2024 in respect of 2ha of his land and must pay the tax on or before May 23, 2024.

​How do I calculate the tax due?

The rate of RZLT is 3pc.

Example: Tom owns land that is subject to RZLT in Naas, Co Kildare. Tom’s land was zoned for residential development and serviced on January 1, 2022. The site was included on the final map published by Kildare County Council for the purposes of RZLT on December 1, 2023. The site was valued at €1,500,000 on February 1, 2024. Tom’s RZLT liability for 2024 is 3pc of €1,500,000 = €45,000.

​How will the tax be paid?

The RZLT liability in respect of a relevant site is due for payment by the liable person on or before May 23 following the liability date to which the payment relates.

Example: Aisling owns a farm, comprising 40ha, in Co Cork. Two ha of farm land is adjacent to a nearby town and was zoned for residential use and serviced on January 1, 2022. The 2ha site was included on the final map published by Cork County Council for the purposes of RZLT on December 1, 2023. Aisling is obliged to register for RZLT. Aisling’s 2ha site which falls within the scope of RZLT was valued at €200,000 on February 1, 2024. Her liability for 2024 is 3pc of €200,000 = €6,000. Aisling must file an RZLT return and pay the liability of €6,000 by May 23, 2024.

​Is tax deferred during appeal?

The liable person can defer payment of any tax due pending the outcome of the appeal or judicial review process or the completion of the process in relation to the variation of a development plan.

Example: Áine is a farmer in Mayo. Part of her land was zoned for residential purposes and serviced on January 1, 2022. This site is included in the draft residential zoned land tax map published by Mayo County Council on November 1, 2022. Áine is unsuccessful in her submission to the county council to have her land excluded from the map. The site is included in the final map published on December 1, 2023.

Áine applies for a judicial review of the determination made by Mayo County Council in December 2023. Áine is liable to RZLT on February 1, 2024. On May 23, 2024 the outcome of the judicial review is unknown and Áine applies to defer her payment of RZLT in the 2024 RZLT return. In August 2024, the court finds that Mayo County Council’s determination was correct. Áine must amend the 2024 return and pay the RZLT and interest that is due.

​How is the land valued?

RZLT is a self-assessed tax based on the valuation of the relevant site. Revenue has said the following information sources may be helpful in valuing a site:

⬤ information from local estate agents or valuers

⬤ commercial property sales websites such as daft.ie and myhome.ie

⬤ newspapers or other media sources.

Revenue has recommended that in determining the market value of the land, owners do not rely on one particular sale, for example the most recent sale in the location, but instead consider a group of relevant sales over recent periods. ​

​Are there lands excluded from the tax?

In addition to residential properties being excluded, certain types of land are excluded from the tax despite being zoned for residential use and serviced. These are: Land that, while zoned residential, is an authorised development used to carry on a trade or profession by a business liable to pay commercial rates, and which provides services to residents of adjacent residential areas, for example shops or pubs, or employment uses, such as offices.

​Registering for RZLT

A landowner must register with Revenue for RZLT if their site is included on a residential zoned land tax final map and is:

⬤ a relevant site that is within the scope of the tax, or

⬤ a residential property, excluded from RZLT, but having a garden/yard (curtilage) greater than 0.4047ha.

