Effort to incorporate business may not be as taxing as harder-hit farmers fear

Sole trader farmers with large tax bills might consider some of these common concerns before making any decisions

Martin O'Sullivan

There are still a sizeable number of high personal tax paying farmers who would benefit handsomely by incorporating their farming businesses.

But they are reluctant to do so for a variety of reasons, many of which do not make an awful lot of sense.

