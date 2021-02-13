Donal O'Donovan: Ulster Bank won’t say if it’s staying or going, so it is time to assume the worst

As long as Ulster Bank owner NatWest refuses to say whether or not it is planning to shut down the Irish bank, the only sensible action for customers and authorities here is to assume the very worst and act accordingly.

Uncertainty has already been allowed to drift unresolved since September while the bank “reviews” its options in its own time.

NatWest is due to publish financial results on Friday and most observers in the markets think it will have to say one way or another at that stage.

If it doesn’t, regulators will have to force the issue and demand clarity. With 1.1 million customers potentially affected – as well as the wider financial sector and economy – the stakes are too high to be dictated by the bank’s timelines.

Regardless, at this stage customers would be foolish to hang around. They should think hard about where their long-term banking needs can be met, and if that means moving do it sooner rather than later.

Central Bank, Government and business and consumer groups should also now be working on the basis of the credible threat that Ulster Bank is as good as gone.

To date, there is no sign a life raft has been prepared for savers, mortgage payers and businesses who could find themselves scrambling to find a new bank within the week. Ulster Bank’s 2500 staff have been left in an horrific situation.

The signs are not good. In June, Ulster Bank CEO Jane Howard wrote in the Irish Independent that her bank’s search for a new headquarters was on hold while it figured out how much space it would need with more people working from home post-Covid. In hindsight, the reluctance to make a long-term commitment looks ominous.

Meanwhile tens of thousands of customers did make long-term commitments: taking out mortgages, placing long-term deposits, signing up to business products and integrating Ulster Bank apps and accounts into their households and businesses.

Ulster Bank and NatWest have let it be known that if the decision is to shut Ulster Bank the process will be orderly and controlled. But orderly for who?

If NatWest pulls the plug, it will be an orderly process in so far as legal structures and creditors of the institution are concerned. Ulster Bank and its parent NatWest are solvent. Customers’ money is safe.

But, how well can Ulster Bank’s notoriously creaky IT systems manage a wind-down, especially if customers vote with their cash and look en masse to quickly move money or switch current accounts – with all the complexity of associated standing orders, direct debits, credit cards and savings?

And where will those customers go? Ulster Bank customers have more than €21bn of cash on deposit and none of the other Irish banks is keen to get any of it.

AIB, Bank of Ireland and even the State Savings Scheme are saturated with cash and the banking system will struggle to absorb any more of the savings glut.

Ulster Bank also has over €20bn of loans.

That includes about one-in-five small businesses here, including many farmers, who have their loans and overdrafts with Ulster Bank.

If it goes, those borrowers will have to keep paying back their loans but may need a new banking relationship, perhaps in a hurry, if they need access to credit again or just to manage their accounts.

Any sensible business should already have the ball rolling and be moving accounts. Waiting risks being stuck in a queue with other stranded firms, if the pullout happens.

Mortgage customers, similarly, will be obliged to maintain their side of the relationship regardless of what the bank does. But if Ulster Bank sells off its loan books to the highest or even the fleetest bidder, customers will have to navigate a new lender – one with different priorities than the 230-year-old bank they signed on with.

That was the experience of borrowers with Danske, Halifax, Bank of Scotland Ireland and other smaller lenders that left after the last crash. Vulnerable customers in arrears or who have been restructured face the greatest uncertainty, and will need most support.

Personal loan and credit card balances tend to run down much more quickly than mortgages and may be easier for the bank to hold until maturity, but customers may again have to go elsewhere en masse for new credit.

Twelve years ago there was a real risk the country’s third-biggest bank was not going to survive.

Signals of that impending crisis were ignored or downplayed by cabinet ministers, regulators and even the heads of the other banks.

Only when customers started pulling billions out of the former Anglo Irish Bank, threatening the stability of the entire banking system, did official Ireland wake up to the reality. When the system did act it was late, in haste, with little scrutiny and big consequences.

Ulster Bank is not Anglo. The bank is well able to meet its financial obligations and protect its savings.

But the question mark over Ulster’s survival is real and the lack of urgency in official Ireland about the potential risks is becoming unnerving.