Dairy farmers face 60pc fall in net margins as winter and summer weather impact 2018 farm incomes

The average dairy net margin in 2018 could be down by 60pc, new figures from Teagsc show, with the average dairy farm income could fall to €45,000.

However, it says that the scale of the farm income drop is likely to be very farm specific.

A new report, produced by Teagasc economists, highlights the likely impact on the bottom line for Irish farming resulting from this year’s peculiar weather conditions.

As part of their mid-year Outlook, Teagasc economists outlined how Irish grassland and tillage farmers have faced highly unusual weather through the first half of 2018.

A long winter was followed by an abnormal spring rainfall pattern. This is turn has been followed by summer drought conditions and unusually high temperatures.

The initial impact of these weather anomalies was felt via elevated levels of winter feeding of cattle and late planting of spring sown tillage crops. This was then followed by high levels of spring rainfall, which resulted in cattle being removed from pasture and re-housed for a period.

By the middle of summer, drought conditions led to a collapse in grass growth, limited grazing and an interruption to silage production.

Dairy and Beef Farm Incomes

The extent of the problem on dairy and beef farms has led to a run-down of existing stocks of silage intended for the coming winter and the diversion of silage land into grazing.