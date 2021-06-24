Brian Harty: Why most married couples should file tax returns jointly rather than separately

In the majority of cases, it is a straightforward decision for married clients to file their tax returns jointly.

However, some couples can be reluctant to have their tax affairs linked — often because one spouse is unsure of the benefits while the other has heard a friend’s horror story when returns were linked.

However, the friend’s horror story of owing more income tax is most likely as a result of one spouse claiming too many tax credits in the first place, as opposed to it resulting from an election for joint assessment.

There are three options that married or civil partners can choose from to be assessed for tax:

■ Separate Treatment (Single Assessment)

■ Joint Assessment

■ Separate Assessment

It is worth noting that a single individual can earn the first €35,300 at the lower rate (20pc) of income tax before they begin paying income tax at the top rate (40pc). This is known as the tax band.

In addition, an individual normally receives a personal tax credit of €1,650 and a further tax credit of €1,650 if employed or self-employed. These tax credits reduce the income tax arising, regardless of the rate the taxpayer is paying tax.

So for example, an employed/self-employed individual who has the standard tax band (€35,300) and standard tax credits (€3,300) earns €40,000. The income tax arising is calculated as follows:

PRSI and Universal Social Charge have not been included in this example as these levies are not impacted by the tax treatment chosen; they are always assessed solely on the individual, and their rates or bands are not transferable between spouses or civil partners.

Separate treatment

Under this option, each spouse is assessed singly, as if they were not married or in a civil partnership.

This type of assessment generally results in higher combined taxes being paid by the couple where one spouse is not fully utilising their tax bands and tax credits.

With separate treatment there is no option to transfer tax bands or tax credits between spouses or civil partners. However the option is often used where couples have separated.

Separate treatment also applies where one spouse is resident in Ireland while the other is not.





Joint assessment

This option will provide the most tax benefits for most couples. It is also seen as the default option by Revenue.

Once Revenue are notified of a couple being married or in a civil partnership, they will be recorded as joint assessed, unless the couple choose otherwise.

The real benefit arises where one spouse is not earning more than their tax band (€35,300).

For example, a spouse can transfer up to a maximum €9,000 of their unused tax band to their top-rate tax-paying spouse.

This will allow the higher-earning spouse to earn up to €44,300 at the lower rate of tax. This can provide a tax saving of up to €1,800.

A spouse can also transfer part or all of their unused personal tax credit (€1,650), which can result in an additional tax saving of up to €1,650 for the higher-earning spouse.

Where a couple elect for Joint Assessment, one spouse or civil partner will be responsible for filing the returns on behalf of the couple. They are known as the ‘assessable spouse’ or ‘nominated civil partner.

Separate assessment

Under this option each spouse is treated as a single person, but they still have the option to transfer any unused tax credits or tax bands between them at the end of the year by notifying Revenue.

Separate assessment allows spouses to retain the benefits of joint assessment while having their tax affairs dealt separately with the tax office.

The downside is that spouses have to wait till the end of the year to avail of the unused tax bands and tax credits. In the event of one spouse, say, losing their job, the other spouse would have to wait till the end of that year to get the tax benefit.

An election for separate assessment must be made no later than March 31 in the year of assessment.

Cohabitants

Cohabitants will always be assessed as single persons.

Cohabitants could live with each other for years and even raise a family together, but the benefits of joint or separate assessment cannot be availed of unless the couple are married or in a civil partnership.

Summary

Every couple’s circumstances are different, but as an adviser I almost always find myself recommending joint assessment — it offers the best flexibility and opportunity to reduce a couple’s combined tax liability in a tax year.

Brian Harty is a Chartered Tax Consultant based in Cloyne, Co Cork; brian@hartytaxconsulting.ie