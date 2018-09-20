Beware the pitfalls of switching to joint farm ownership

The message is, if considering a transfer into joint names, do it before you are 55 and ideally well before then, and only do it where it will be possible to show that the wife was clearly involved in farming the land for ten years prior to any sale or transfer.

State pension considerations

In the context of State Pensions there is generally no compelling reason to transfer as it is not necessary for a farm to be in joint names for both spouses to be eligible for a full contributory pension.

One of the more common problems I encounter is where a farm has been placed in joint names but the farm accounts remain solely in the husband's name, so his spouse has no Class S PRSI credits and only discovers this fact when she is over 66 - at which point it is too late to do anything about it.

In most situations where the land is in the farmer's sole name, his wife will qualify for the Qualified Adult Allowance if she is not otherwise entitled to any pension or benefit or has no significant income or means.

However, in cases where the land is in joint names, the wife may find that she is not eligible for the Qualified Adult Allowance because of her half-share in the farm, nor is she eligible for a pension in her own right because she has no Class S contributions established before she reached 66.

The important message if you are not sure of your PRSI contribution status is to check your PRSI contributions history, which can be requested on line by visiting www.mywelfare.ie.

Another common problem I encounter is where the farm accounts and possibly the land were put in joint names in order for both spouses to qualify for full contributory pensions.

It was not necessary to transfer the land but they did it anyway as they felt it would help secure the pension. In such cases where the husband is somewhat older than the wife (or vice versa where the wife is the land-owning spouse) there may be a considerable loss of income by opting to have both spouses seek a full pension as the period while the wife is awaiting her pension could prove costly.

Had the situation been properly thought through it might have been more beneficial if the farm was never transferred and the farm accounts had been left in the husband's sole name, as the wife would have received the Qualified Adult Allowance from the day her husband received his pension.

The bigger the age gap the bigger the loss. The case study illustrates the point.

Case Study

Joe Farmer is 55 years of age and his wife Mary is 49. Mary works full-time in the home and also helps out on the farm.

They are considering placing the farm accounts in joint names in order that Mary might qualify for a State Contributory Pension in her own right when she reaches pension age, which will be on her 68th birthday.

Mary has no means of any consequence and would otherwise be entitled to a Qualified Adult Allowance when Joe reaches pension age, which will also be on his 68th birthday.

If we assume that Joe will live until he is 84 and that Mary will survive him we can compare how they would fare in the following scenarios:

(i) The farm accounts remain in Joe's name and Mary just receives the Qualified Adult Allowance when Joe reaches pension age, or

(ii) The farm accounts are placed in joint names and Mary qualifies for the full pension when she reaches pension age.

In the case of (i) above Joe will receive a total of 16 years of pension and Mary will receive a total of 16 years of Qualified Adult Allowance, amounting to a combined total of €375,786 at current rates.

In the case of (ii) above Joe will again receive 16 years of pension while Mary will receive only 10 years of pension amounting to a combined total of €337,390.

Accordingly, they would have been better off to the tune of €38,396 by opting to leave the farm accounts in Joe's sole name and not transferring the farm into joint ownership.

Martin O'Sullivan is the author of the ACA Farmers Handbook. He is a partner in O'Sullivan Malone and Company, accountants and registered auditors; www.som.ie

Indo Farming