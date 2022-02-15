Before taking over the family farm, there are things I wish I’d known and discussed with an advisor

The story of how my grandmother and myself came to farm together is a convoluted one with plenty of examples of ‘what not to do’ but I promise it has a happy ending.

Farming has always been in my blood, I was blessed to grow up on the farm. If I wasn’t trailing after my granny and her Herefords, I was forcing Barbies to stand in gaps on my own toy farm enterprise.

Yet the simple fact of the matter is that I’m a grandchild, not a child. And while there is ‘favourite niece or nephew’ tax relief when it comes to transferring farms, there is no such thing as ‘favourite grandchild’ tax relief.

The natural thing is for farms to pass from one generation to the next and when the last Early Retirement Scheme came out, that’s exactly what my grandmother did.

I was still in my late teens and she didn’t want to saddle me with a farm before I had time to make up my own mind, so she transferred the herd number into her eldest child’s name.

At the time I didn’t give it a huge amount of thought. I had grand, extravagant life plans which involved going to university and seeing the world.

Yet every time I left and went through all these life experiences that were meant to make me feel fulfilled, I just felt hollow, like my core was missing.

I was working in London for the BBC, making TV, and all my friends back home were telling me how lucky I was.

But the bright lights of London held absolutely no sway over me. Every fortnight I was scrounging the plane fare to get home and fill my lungs with fresh air walking the fields before bracing myself for the grey swollen crowds of the city.

Just as it was becoming clear to my family that my heart belonged to the farm, it was becoming obvious that my aunt’s wasn’t.

I was already doing a lot of the farm paperwork from abroad but I moved to the BBC in Northern Ireland and started my Green Cert in Pallaskenry Agricultural College, making the eight-hour round trip and fitting in some farm work on the way.

Looking back, there are things I wish I’d known and discussed with an agricultural advisor.

If I had my way, all agricultural advisors would get a special course in succession, not just in dealing with the red tape but the emotional side for farmers as well.

Or else there should be a special succession unit within Teagasc and the ACA.

I ended up falling into the ‘forgotten farmer’ category and the farm has missed out on five years of young farmer grants and I still feel like I’m playing catch-up with some of my peers who stayed on their farms.

But conversely, while they are still hankering after city life, I’m positive that’s not where I want to be.

If I’m lucky enough to have a family of my own one day, I plan to keep the discussion of succession open and honest.

Though I’ll be keeping an eye out for which child has the most advanced toy farm enterprise and doesn’t overwork their Barbies.

Hannah Quinn-Mulligan is a farmer and writer based in Co Limerick