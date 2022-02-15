Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Before taking over the family farm, there are things I wish I’d known and discussed with an advisor

Succession is a complicated business and Hannah Quinn-Mulligan took a few wrong turns before she ended up farming alongside her grandmother

Hannah Quinn Mulligan with her grandmother Catherine Quinn at their farm in Croom, Co Limerick Photo: Don Moloney Expand

Close

Hannah Quinn Mulligan with her grandmother Catherine Quinn at their farm in Croom, Co Limerick Photo: Don Moloney

Hannah Quinn Mulligan with her grandmother Catherine Quinn at their farm in Croom, Co Limerick Photo: Don Moloney

Hannah Quinn Mulligan with her grandmother Catherine Quinn at their farm in Croom, Co Limerick Photo: Don Moloney

Hannah Quinn-Mulligan

The story of how my grandmother and myself came to farm together is a convoluted one with plenty of examples of ‘what not to do’ but I promise it has a happy ending.

Farming has always been in my blood, I was blessed to grow up on the farm. If I wasn’t trailing after my granny and her Herefords, I was forcing Barbies to stand in gaps on my own toy farm enterprise.

Most Watched

Privacy