Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 4 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

AXA launches its new range of farm insurance products

Pictured at the announcement today are Minister for Agriculture and Food, Michael Creed TD, Antoinette McDonald, Director of Direct Distribution and Customer Experience at AXA and Christy Doherty, Head of Farm at AXA.
Pictured at the announcement today are Minister for Agriculture and Food, Michael Creed TD, Antoinette McDonald, Director of Direct Distribution and Customer Experience at AXA and Christy Doherty, Head of Farm at AXA.
Ellie Donnelly

Ellie Donnelly

AXA has announced details of its new farm insurance products, promising new customers a no claims discounts of up to 30pc of the cost of the premium.

The new products will cover all standard farm insurance categories together with a range of items and services not typically available including insurance for additional business activities (such as guest houses) which many farm families have to undertake and insurance for volunteer labourers who help out with farm enterprises.

Antoinette McDonald said that the company had been preparing for a move into the farm sector for over a year.

“The farm insurance market has been dominated by a small number of companies for too long.

"AXA wants to offer farmers new, innovative insurance products combined with excellent service, from a company they can trust."

The company has opened a specialist Farm Centre in Athlone, with a dedicated agri-specialist telephony service part of its move to enter the farm insurance market.

The Minister for Agriculture and Food, Michael Creed, welcomed the AXA announcement saying that competition in the farm insurance market is a positive and AXA is to be congratulated for this move. 

"I believe it will bring benefits in terms of price competitiveness and innovation to the marketplace which is good news for Irish farmers and their families.”

Also Read

The Head of Farm at AXA, Christy Doherty said that the core AXA offering would be branded as AXA Smart Farm and would deliver farm friendly products supported by leading edge technology and service with tailored offers for different size farms.

“The lack of competition in this market has meant a lack of innovation and value for farmers. We have completed in-depth research to understand what farmers want and we have built the AXA products to meet those needs. 

"Specific innovations prompted by the research, include cover for the additional enterprises (e.g.: Guest Houses or Farmers Market) that many farm families undertake.

"In addition, there is cover for voluntary helpers supporting the farm, office contents included in the Farmhouse Contents cover and extensive cover for outbuildings and contents to include storms, theft and accidental cover.”

Initial products will include Property Cover (for homes and Farm Property), Livestock Cover, Cover for Crops, Milk and Forestry, Cover for Agriculture Vehicles, Income Protection and Loss of Income Cover and Employers and Public Liability Cover with different offerings available depending on the size of the farm (less than/more than 80 acres). 

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Larry Goodman

Goodman's ABP to invest £17m in Scotland

Dairy in the driving seat: What are the defining long-term trends in Irish...
The ICSA president Patrick Kent

New CAP package must take account of incomes divide: ICSA
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia appoints new Group Chairman to replace Henry Corbally
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed warns of trade war impacts on Irish exports
British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
The $62.5 billion deal that will create by far the largest seeds and pesticides maker. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Bayer wins US nod for Monsanto deal to create agriculture giant


Top Stories

Fonterra responsible for 30% of the world's dairy exports with revenue exceeding NZ$20 billion, is New Zealand's largest company.

Increase in New Zealand milk supply and trade tension gives dairy market...
With no rain coming from above, a Co Down farming family have had to go underground to keep their animals watered

Farming family forced to dig to get water for cattle to drink
Met Éireann has issued yet another high-temperature warning as temperatures are expected to reach high 20s across 14 counties today.

Drought helpline established for farmers as grass growth falls to...
Photo: Brian Farrell

Factories turn up the heat on lamb prices
Growers advised to assess all crops’ yield potential.

'Yield expectations are low in some crops' - Tillage expert details options for...
Tractor drawing bales in the sunshine. Stock image.

Gardai warn farmers to be vigilant after theft of jeep, wallet, and phone from...
As it stands, hedge-cutting and gorse burning are prohibited between March 1 and August 31.

'Rural road safety demands passage of new hedgecutting rules': Divisive...