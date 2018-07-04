AXA launches its new range of farm insurance products

AXA has announced details of its new farm insurance products, promising new customers a no claims discounts of up to 30pc of the cost of the premium.

The new products will cover all standard farm insurance categories together with a range of items and services not typically available including insurance for additional business activities (such as guest houses) which many farm families have to undertake and insurance for volunteer labourers who help out with farm enterprises.

Antoinette McDonald said that the company had been preparing for a move into the farm sector for over a year.

“The farm insurance market has been dominated by a small number of companies for too long.

"AXA wants to offer farmers new, innovative insurance products combined with excellent service, from a company they can trust."

The company has opened a specialist Farm Centre in Athlone, with a dedicated agri-specialist telephony service part of its move to enter the farm insurance market.

The Minister for Agriculture and Food, Michael Creed, welcomed the AXA announcement saying that competition in the farm insurance market is a positive and AXA is to be congratulated for this move.

"I believe it will bring benefits in terms of price competitiveness and innovation to the marketplace which is good news for Irish farmers and their families.”