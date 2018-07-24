Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 24 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Australian bank to stop charging farmers extra for defaulting on loans during droughts

National Australia Bank will stop charging farmers extra for defaulting on loans in droughts.
National Australia Bank will stop charging farmers extra for defaulting on loans in droughts.

National Australia Bank will stop charging farmers extra for defaulting on loans in droughts, its chief executive said, after a major inquiry heard the lender heaped pressure on rural borrowers and as remarkably dry weather grips the country.

Farm banking in hot, dusty Australia has long been tough and although it is a small component of overall books, rural loans are some of the riskiest and most politically sensitive.

That has made it a lighting rod for criticism as the worst drought in living memory sweeps over parts of eastern Australia at the same time as a quasi-judicial Royal Commission probes misdeeds in the banking sector.

NAB’s move, which also includes offering access to discount loans to farmers, is the latest from banks scrambling to tighten lending and reform their own practices ahead of expected recommendations for stricter regulation of the sector.

“The Royal Commission and other inquiries reveal that in some cases we have lost touch,” NAB Chief Executive Officer Andrew Thorburn said at speech on Monday evening in the rural town of Wagga Wagga.

The bank, which is Australia’s largest rural lender, would no longer levy default interest if drought put borrowers behind on repayments and added that farmers could also access money at discounted interest rates, he said.

Production of wheat, Australia’s largest rural export, is set to fall to an eight-year low this season, owing to near record low rainfall, while graziers are killing cattle and sheep by the thousand lest they starve to death.

Fertilizer and pesticide maker Nufarm Ltd slashed earnings guidance on Monday as the dry cut demand, while the country’s biggest bulk grain hander, Graincorp Ltd, made a profit warning in May.

Also Read

The Royal Commission’s revelations of financial industry misconduct, which have shredded trust and the share prices of Australia’s big banks, have also thrown into sharp relief rural concerns that bankers are out of touch.

The commission heard in June how NAB charged a cattle-farming couple in Queensland more than A$2.6 million ($2 million) in default interest alone after flooding rain followed by drought pushed them into arrears on a A$3.1 million loan.

Reuters

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Larry Goodman

Goodman's ABP to invest £17m in Scotland

Dairy in the driving seat: What are the defining long-term trends in Irish...
The ICSA president Patrick Kent

New CAP package must take account of incomes divide: ICSA
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia appoints new Group Chairman to replace Henry Corbally
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed warns of trade war impacts on Irish exports
British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
The $62.5 billion deal that will create by far the largest seeds and pesticides maker. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Bayer wins US nod for Monsanto deal to create agriculture giant


Top Stories

Kieran Mulvey Photo: Tony Gavin

Vets warn of all-out strike at meat plants
Stock photo

Wind farm goes to court over grid connection works
University College Dublin

Former leading Irish agriculture professor passes away

Top surgeon on why farm injuries often happen during farmers' most...
Sheep exhibitor Trevor Bell and daughter Clara

Family farm opens its gates to successful Ulster show
The event takes place on Tuesday, 21 August at Gurteen Agricultural College in Co Tipperary.

Interested in alternative energy sources on your farm?
The location of the planned airstrip is north of Ardfert village. Stock Image.

Plans for airstrip on farmland objected to over cow disturbance