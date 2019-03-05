24 farmers feature on Revenue's tax defaulter's list

Twenty four farmers feature on the latest list of tax defaulters list, for the last quarter of 2018.

The largest amount to be paid during the quarter by the 24 farmers is for €72,784 and it was Clem Tully from Slatta, Kilglass, Roscommon who owed Revenue €38,720.00 in tax, with €22,448.00 of interest and €11,616.00 of penalties added, bringing the total sum to €72,784.00 for the non-declaration of Capital Gains Tax.

Some 16 farmers are on the list for failure to lodge income tax returns, with the largest find of €20,000 was issued to Alan Sherwood, Knavistown House, Knavistown, Co Kildare.

Limerick farmer James Fitzpatrick, from Appletown, Feohanagh was fined €4,000, while PJ O'Donnell from Nodstown, Cashel was fined €3,750 for the same offence.

A farmer in Galway, Thomas Donelon, was fined €2,500 for the misuse of marked mineral oil, as was John Feeney, Dovehill, Kilcormac, Co Offaly and Martin McMahon, Ballybornagh, Boston, Tubber, Co. Clare and Maurice White, Killure Farm, Grantstown, Waterford.

In total there were 34 cases of misuse of marked mineral oil, in respect of which Court fines of between €2,500 and €6,000 were imposed and other Court penalties included 240 hours community service.

In the three-month period to December 31, a total of 1,120 Revenue audit and investigations, together with 22,515 Risk Management Interventions (Aspect Queries & Profile Interviews), were settled, resulting in yield of €132.30m in tax, interest, and penalties.