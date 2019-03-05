Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 5 March 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

24 farmers feature on Revenue's tax defaulter's list

(stock image)
(stock image)
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

Twenty four farmers feature on the latest list of tax defaulters list, for the last quarter of 2018.

The largest amount to be paid during the quarter by the 24 farmers is for €72,784 and it was Clem Tully from Slatta, Kilglass, Roscommon who owed Revenue €38,720.00 in tax, with €22,448.00 of interest and €11,616.00 of penalties added, bringing the total sum to €72,784.00 for the non-declaration of Capital Gains Tax.

Some 16 farmers are on the list for failure to lodge income tax returns, with the largest find of €20,000 was issued to Alan Sherwood, Knavistown House, Knavistown, Co Kildare.

Limerick farmer James Fitzpatrick, from Appletown, Feohanagh was fined €4,000, while PJ O'Donnell from Nodstown, Cashel was fined €3,750 for the same offence.

A farmer in Galway, Thomas Donelon, was fined €2,500 for the misuse of marked mineral oil, as was John Feeney, Dovehill, Kilcormac, Co Offaly and Martin McMahon, Ballybornagh, Boston, Tubber, Co. Clare and Maurice White, Killure Farm, Grantstown, Waterford.

In total there were 34 cases of misuse of marked mineral oil, in respect of which Court fines of between €2,500 and €6,000 were imposed and other Court penalties included 240 hours community service.

In the three-month period to December 31, a total of 1,120 Revenue audit and investigations, together with 22,515 Risk Management Interventions (Aspect Queries & Profile Interviews), were settled, resulting in yield of €132.30m in tax, interest, and penalties.

Also Read

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

LacPatrick was formed from the merger of Town of Monaghan Dairy in the Republic and Ballyrashane Dairy in the North. It processes more than 600 million litres of milk from more than 1,000 farmers, roughly half on each side of the Border

Lakelands and LacPatrick receive approval from competition...
Stock Image

Farmers 'need to hold off on taking loans'

Give new agroforestry ground existing breaks says mid-term review
Is the demise of the traditional farm becoming inevitable?

Ann Fitzgerald: We must take steps to save the future of the family farm

Farmers slam 'scattered' approach on dog control
Angel Versetti

From farm to fork...This blockchain startup uses sensors to...

'Longer call out waits and possible animal welfare issues could be the norm if vet...


Top Stories

Seamus Scallan, Wicklow Cattle Company

Dairy calf prices plummet as shipping backlog hits trade
Tom Cleary

Former Dairy Board Chair Tom Cleary passes away
Cow gallstones are used in traditional Chinese medicine. Stock pictures

'They're like gold dust' - cow gallstones fetch up to €35,000 per kilo in Far East
Michael Healy-Rae

'10,000 aeroplanes to blame for climate change, not farmers'- Michael Healy-Rae
Garda stock

Farmer claims 'roving bandits' ignore the no hunting or shooting signs on his land
Picture: IFA

Wrong country code on label leads to confusion around SuperValu beef
Tánaiste Simon Coveney

Intensive talks underway to secure EU funds for Irish agriculture if no-...