Fertiliser prices to ‘get very solid in one direction’

Loading of mineral fertilisers into a ship.

Margaret Donnelly Twitter Email

The price of fertiliser will “get very solid in one direction” over the coming weeks as demand ramps up and availability of supplies across Europe tightens.

An industry source told the Farming Independent that because there has been no demand for fertiliser in recent weeks, there had not been pressure to produce much and producers “sat on their hands”.

