Fertiliser prices to ‘get very solid in one direction’

The price of fertiliser will “get very solid in one direction” over the coming weeks as demand ramps up and availability of supplies across Europe tightens.

An industry source told the Farming Independent that because there has been no demand for fertiliser in recent weeks, there had not been pressure to produce much and producers “sat on their hands”.

But demand is set to increase from the beginning of August and with it, prices too.

“For the past month and a half, the main CAN producers were not quoting prices, but they will from August 1. We managed without it as demand was so low, but anything connected to ammonia will see price increases,” said the source.





Magic

“The price of fertiliser will get very solid in one direction very shortly. Unless there is a magic geopolitical trick that can be pulled by the EU, there is only one outcome and that is the next six to eight months will see a very strongly priced period.”

It comes as European fertiliser giant Yara International ASA said the energy crisis is forcing it to curb output and warned that more cuts may come.

The ammonia distributor is one of many producers to have cut output due to high prices of natural gas, a crucial feedstock used to make crop nutrients. Yara has curtailed several sites, cutting capacity by 1.3 million tonnes for ammonia and 1.7 million tonnes for finished fertiliser.

The company’s CEO said it’s on constant watch in case it needs to further lower production.

“It’s not only likelihood, it’s happening as we’re speaking,” Svein Tore Holsether said. “We’ve had to curtail several of our plants in Europe now with a significant increase that we saw in gas prices, starting in mid-June and continuing into July.

“The cuts highlight the impact that Europe’s gas crunch is having on industrial users as well as consumers’ energy bills.”

The surge in gas prices meant Yara paid more than four times as much for the fuel during the second quarter as it did a year earlier. Right now, it’s paying five times as much as a year ago.

Additional reporting

by Bloomberg