Fertiliser price hikes will cost sector €70m

THE IFA has taken issue with fertiliser industry claims that the €40-70/t price hike introduced this season was the result of reduced global product supplies and higher manufacturing charges.

THE IFA has taken issue with fertiliser industry claims that the €40-70/t price hike introduced this season was the result of reduced global product supplies and higher manufacturing charges.

Figures obtained by the IFA show that the volume of fertiliser imported into Ireland last autumn was the highest in three years.

The import records show that more than 220,000t of fertiliser was imported in the months from August to October last year, compared to almost 160,000t for the same period in 2016 and 110,000t in 2015. The IFA claimed the increased level of imports last autumn undermines fertiliser company claims that a tightening of supplies at global level had prompted the price hikes.

"A reluctance on the part of Irish fertiliser importers and blenders to sell to co-ops and merchants was responsible for much of the recent lift in prices, which has seen the cost of CAN and urea increase by €40-70/t," claimed John Coughlan of the IFA inputs project team. Mr Coughlan said fertiliser importers had created the perception of product shortages to more easily push through the price increases. However, this assertion was rejected by fertiliser importers who contend that prices at manufacturing level have been increasing since early last summer and continued to harden through the autumn 2017.