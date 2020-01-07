Select time to preview
now
00:00 03:00  06:00  09:00  12:00 15:00  18:00  21:00  24:00

Fertiliser costs set to fall by up to €60 per tonne

Stock Image
Stock Image
Stock image
Declan O'Brien

Declan O'Brien

Fertiliser prices are set to fall by at least €40-50/t, and could drop by as much as €60/t for certain compounds.

The 18-20pc price reduction will cut input costs for farmers by between €70m and €80m.

Industry sources expect CAN to be available for around €250-260/t this spring, back from the €290-310/t charged 12 months ago.

A surge in global fertiliser production, and a fall-off in demand at farm level, has resulted in a €45-55/t reduction in the wholesale costs compared to January 2019.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

Demand for fertilisers locally has also been hit by the collapse in winter cereal sowings, which have fallen by 40pc to under 90,000ha due to the heavy rains during October-November.

Although overall fertiliser usage was back 10pc for the 12-month period up to the end of September 2019, compared the same period the previous year, farmers still purchased around 1.55m tonnes in total.

Given this level of fertiliser usage, the current price drop equates to a saving on inputs of €70m to €80m for the country's farmers.

Reacting to the price cuts, the IFA's John Coughlan urged farmers to "shop around" before purchasing fertiliser this spring. He claimed savings of up to €60/t were on offer.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

"Despite attempts by EU nitrogen fertiliser manufacturers to push through new season price increases since last June-July, wholesale CAN prices have fallen month-on-month, tracking world urea prices lower," Mr Coughlan said.

Anti-dumping duties

"Distributors and merchants should be in a position to pass back the full reduction to farmers as there are significantly lower stocks in the system, as buyers stood back from purchasing in a falling market," he added.

"Even at this, Irish farmers and their EU counterparts are being forced to pay the highest prices in the world for nitrogen fertiliser as Fertilizers Europe continues its campaign to retain anti-dumping duties on non-EU AN and UAN imports," Mr Coughlan explained.

He said the IFA would continue its campaign for the abolition of the remaining anti-dumping duties, having already achieved a 30pc reduction to date.

"This will deliver annual savings of €25m to €30m for Irish farmers," the IFA representative maintained.

In other fertiliser-related news, industry sources have predicted that sales of protected urea could double to around 15pc of the total market this spring and summer.

Sales of protected urea currently account for around 8pc of total usage.

Protected urea is treated with a urease inhibitor.

This reduces ammonia-N loss into the atmosphere, thereby significantly reducing its climate change impact.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Agri-Business

Calf scour is readily recognisable

How to get to grips with the scourge of calf scour
Buffer: The availability of non-farm income gives farm households the confidence that they can extreme weather events such as 2018's spring snow storms and summer drought, adverse production shocks or temporary periods of low prices.

Analysis: Off-farm income remains the sector's prime defence against...
Both barrels: English journalist and documentary maker George Monbiot is making the case for abandoning farming as we know it altogether

Darragh McCullough: The environmental juggernauts seem to be coming at us...
Picture: (Brian Lawless/PA)

Martin Coughlan: It's worth questioning why beef prices have stagnated as lamb...
Pedal power: Eamon Ryan on his bike at the gates of the Dáil. Photo: Tom Burke

John Downing: The Greens and farmers don't have to be mortal enemies
Pippa Hackett on the family farm in Geashill, Co Offaly

'Live exports a blight on the country'
Stock picture

Margaret Donnelly: Farming sector needs to learn some lessons from the...


Top Stories

Dairygold increases its December milk price
Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary Photo: Tony Gavin

How a heifer bought Michael O'Leary in the mid-1990s gave new impetus to Angus...
The umbilical slurry spreading charge rate is guided at €150.00/hour plus VAT.

Make safety the priority during the spreading season
Blaze: Firefighters tackle one of the massive bush fires engulfing New South Wales, Australia. Photo: Ingleside Rural Fire Brigade via AP

'Several fires are completely out of control - flames five metres high'
Vincent Black, a farmer from Cavan, with tractors parked on Merrion Square in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Irish farmers fire election warning shot with Dublin tractor protest
Sinead Higgins and Tyler Madden, from Co Mayo, at the tractor protest in Dublin. Photo: Mark Condren

'Our sector is in crisis' - farmers bring parts of city to standstill
Landrace pigs

Investigation after protesters invade Antrim pig farm