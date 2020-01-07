Fertiliser costs set to fall by up to €60 per tonne

A surge in global fertiliser production, and a fall-off in demand at farm level, has resulted in a €45-55/t reduction in the wholesale costs compared to January 2019.

Industry sources expect CAN to be available for around €250-260/t this spring, back from the €290-310/t charged 12 months ago.

The 18-20pc price reduction will cut input costs for farmers by between €70m and €80m.

Demand for fertilisers locally has also been hit by the collapse in winter cereal sowings, which have fallen by 40pc to under 90,000ha due to the heavy rains during October-November.

Although overall fertiliser usage was back 10pc for the 12-month period up to the end of September 2019, compared the same period the previous year, farmers still purchased around 1.55m tonnes in total.

Given this level of fertiliser usage, the current price drop equates to a saving on inputs of €70m to €80m for the country's farmers.

Reacting to the price cuts, the IFA's John Coughlan urged farmers to "shop around" before purchasing fertiliser this spring. He claimed savings of up to €60/t were on offer.

"Despite attempts by EU nitrogen fertiliser manufacturers to push through new season price increases since last June-July, wholesale CAN prices have fallen month-on-month, tracking world urea prices lower," Mr Coughlan said.

Anti-dumping duties

"Distributors and merchants should be in a position to pass back the full reduction to farmers as there are significantly lower stocks in the system, as buyers stood back from purchasing in a falling market," he added.

"Even at this, Irish farmers and their EU counterparts are being forced to pay the highest prices in the world for nitrogen fertiliser as Fertilizers Europe continues its campaign to retain anti-dumping duties on non-EU AN and UAN imports," Mr Coughlan explained.

He said the IFA would continue its campaign for the abolition of the remaining anti-dumping duties, having already achieved a 30pc reduction to date.

"This will deliver annual savings of €25m to €30m for Irish farmers," the IFA representative maintained.

In other fertiliser-related news, industry sources have predicted that sales of protected urea could double to around 15pc of the total market this spring and summer.

Sales of protected urea currently account for around 8pc of total usage.

Protected urea is treated with a urease inhibitor.

This reduces ammonia-N loss into the atmosphere, thereby significantly reducing its climate change impact.

