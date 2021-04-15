FBD investors sell out after frustrations over lack of dividends

Dublin pub Lemon & Duke was one of those to take action against insurer FBD

Several major shareholders in FBD have sold down their holdings in the troubled insurer after becoming frustrated with the company's failure to pay regular dividends, the Irish Independent has learned.

Market sources said more than 6pc of FBD shares changed hands in the last two days as institutional investors who had owned the stock for income sold down their positions.

It is understood that the shareholders had run out of patience waiting from the resumption of normal dividends from FBD while it took nearly a year to resolve tens of millions of euro in business interruption claims arising from the pandemic.

One of them had completed a major share sale last month in addition to the sale this week.

Sources said the buyers were two North American equity asset managers, one of which is understood to have been scouting for undervalued Irish companies over the last few month s, having already invested in an Irish listed company in the past.

Yesterday FBD notified the stock market that two large investors in the company – Fidelity and M&G – had reduced their holdings in the first quarter of the year.

M&G took its position from 7.4pc of the company to 6.96pc. Fidelity, however, substantially cut its holding from 5.2pc to below 3pc, the level requiring notification to the stockmarket.

Fidelity had been FBD's sixth-largest shareholder at the end of last year. M&G remains the third largest.

FBD suspended it's 2019 dividend last year amid uncertainty over the impact of Covid-19 on the company's financial prospects. Dividends were also held back for 2020 after the board determined that capital preservation was paramount. It is keeping the matter under review but has given no indication when dividends are likely to resume.

FBD suffered a major financial blow when the Commercial Court ruled in February that the company had wrongly denied business interruption claims filed by its 1,300 pub policy customers.

The company said the ruling would cost a net €65m, far higher than the company's original €30m estimate last summer.







