Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Farms on the brink as grass covers crash and crops struggle

Surge in demand for well-drilling to combat effect of driest spring in memory

Stock Image Expand

Close

Stock Image

Stock Image

Stock Image

Michael Keaveny and Declan O'Brien

The farm sector is teetering on the cusp of a serious drought this week, with grass covers crashing on highly stocked farms and cereal crops on light land under severe stress.

Although rain is forecast for northern counties from tonight, and for the rest of the country as the week progresses, it may not be enough to offset the impact of the drought.

"We need 10 days of rain just to keep the dust down," one tillage farmer in south Tipperary said.