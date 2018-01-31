Farmers warned of 'questionable fodder quality' in fodder subsidy scheme

The subsidy ranges from €8 and €12 depending on the fodder type hauled over a 100km distance.

Leitrim-based Teagasc agricultural advisor Tom Coll said the uptake should be high but questioned whether it would provide farmers with value for money when compared to concentrated feed.

Inishowen agricultural advisor Henry O' Donnell thinks a meal voucher would've been more beneficial to farmers as "the quality of fodder being transported is questionable".