Farmers warned of 'questionable fodder quality' in fodder subsidy scheme
Value for money and questionable fodder quality are issues that farmers need to consider before entering the fodder subsidy scheme, agricultural advisors have warned.
The subsidy ranges from €8 and €12 depending on the fodder type hauled over a 100km distance.
Leitrim-based Teagasc agricultural advisor Tom Coll said the uptake should be high but questioned whether it would provide farmers with value for money when compared to concentrated feed.
Inishowen agricultural advisor Henry O' Donnell thinks a meal voucher would've been more beneficial to farmers as "the quality of fodder being transported is questionable".
IFA's James Keogh welcomed the scheme but he thinks it could've gone further by including a meal voucher scheme and is fearful that farmers will be dissuaded if it's not introduced soon.
"The fodder and haulier game is a fast one. Time isn't on your side and payments have to be made fast. I'd be fearful if the scheme isn't introduced soon that farmers won't be encouraged to enter it." Clare IFA Chair Willie Hanrahan hopes the scheme will put a flow of fodder in the local market and encourage those sitting on fodder to sell to farmers.
Applications for the subsidy are now on the Department's website.
Aid is only available for the transport of fodder up to April 20, 2018 and will only be paid for forage purchased after January 29, 2018.