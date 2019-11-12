'Farmers want honesty and respect'

His first role in IFA was on the Livestock Committee, which, he says, comes in for "shocking" criticism and abuse that it does not deserve. "I view myself as part of a committee; it's not just about me," says the married father of one.

"In 2011, I went to my first IFA meeting. The then county chair was looking for new people and rang me about representing Wicklow on the livestock committee."

The facts of the matter were, when these protests kicked off, the EU market was in real difficulty. IFA is seen by its members as balanced and responsible, not driven by what is popular or the mood.

Any campaign needs to be based on facts, not popular opinion. We see the outcome now when farmers cannot get cattle killed, and lambs are being discounted for being overweight.

Did the IFA get it wrong on the beef protests?

People question if we are taking on factories - we took on ABP over its takeover of Slaney Meats, and we got no support from any politician or other farming organisation.

We named and shamed factories over the trim issue, and now there are 150 inspectors monitoring them.

Would you lead IFA to picket factories?

Any time I think the circumstances are correct - when the factories are not returning what the market is saying they should return.

How would you change IFA?

A change of coach or manager can transform a team to make it believe in itself again.

You need to get people working together, and there are a lot of good, decent voluntary families in IFA, and we need to maximise the skills they have.

Everything has to evolve. How we communicate with our members and how we keep members informed is key, and that needs to be addressed.

You need to be out meeting farmer members. When you explain to them how and why things are happening, they understand.

Has Michael Creed been a good Minister?

Every Minister could do more for farmers. I would have major concerns about the formulation of schemes.

I am not sure there is as much recognition of the difficulties at farm level as there should be. We can not have good news stories being turned into bad news because of the terms and conditions of schemes.

What have you achieved in IFA?

I was on the committee that secured the €350m beef data genomics, and we got €20m in the last Budget for the suckler cow, and another €40m for farmers in this Budget. The BEAM Scheme would not have worked only for the work I did in Brussels.

What would you change about the CAP?

A reduced CAP budget is the prediction; but I think we can get an increased budget. There is no guarantee the UK will leave the EU so the Budget may not decrease.

CAP reform will have to be pushed out 1-2 years because of Brexit. Other candidates have been on the board, and now they say they are going to shake things up?

I have more experience in Europe than anyone - and the right connections in Europe is essential.

Are you for or against the flattening of payments?

There can only be upwards-only convergence. There are prices and support issues in beef.

Upwards-only convergence and targeted payments are what can be done for the suckler cow, sheep and protein crop sectors. I think that is well doable.

Did Joe Healy do a good job?

Farmers have long and short memories. People forget what happened in autumn 2015, and some do think the mounting disquiet among farmers only happened recently.

This time last year there was really serious issues around the work of IFA. He came in at a very difficult time in the organisation, and not everything is broke and not everything needs to be changed.

How would you support young farmers?

I think over half of IFA's membership is under 50. My French counterpart tells me that for every four farmers leaving the sector, there is only one going into farming. So it's a European problem.

We are not making enough income to make it worthwhile for young people to put in long hours.

We are asking young people to work savage hours for small money, and we wonder why they won't.

It goes back to having a cheap food policy, and that has to change.

From an IFA perspective, you need people in farming organisations to approach them and make contact with them and encourage them to come into IFA.

Would you plant forestry on your land?

My father planted dangerous banks and other areas for shelter on the farm. We've strategically used forestry on the farm, and I think there is a place for forestry and it needs to be evenly distributed and on the correct land type.

Your campaign in a sentence?

Farmers want honesty and respect. If you're straight with farmers, they may not like what you are saying, but they will respect you for it.

Indo Farming