Farmers up in arms over plan to rewet drained bogs

Way oflife: Mary Lardiner turns turf in her family bog in Corofin, Co Galway in April Photo: Ray Ryan

The rewetting of drained bogs and phasing out of direct payments on reclaimed peatlands are among a raft of radical measures included in a controversial position paper on the CAP post-2020.

The scientific paper compiled by specialists from 18 member states calls for a fundamental re-shaping of land-use policy across the EU to tackle climate change.

Those associated with the research work argue that the rewetting of bogs has the potential to halve the 20 million tonnes of carbon emitted by Irish agriculture each year.

This would require the rewetting of 7pc of the country's farmed lands or close to 300,000ha. The INHFA has totally rejected the paper's proposals, claiming that such a policy would leave farmers subject to "the whims" of policy makers at national government level and in Brussels. The position paper maintains that to create "coherence between agricultural and climate policies", CAP must safeguard and stimulate the preservation of carbon-rich soils through protection of peatlands. It therefore calls for: ■ The guaranteed eligibility of farmed wet peatlands for CAP payments; ■ The phasing out of CAP payments for drained peatlands; ■ The establishment of results-based agricultural payment schemes remunerating ecosystem service provision as low greenhouse gas emissions from peatlands. Pointing out that peatlands are a major store of carbon accumulated over thousands of years, the paper says "healthy peatlands are not consistent with conventional agricultural land use", and that these lands should be rewetted by "drain blocking or stopping pumping in polders". Controversially, the paper calls for the phasing out of direct CAP payments on drained bogs, as well as payments for agri-environment-climate schemes on these lands and investment for drainage systems. It also discounts the benefits of planting forestry on this ground. Niall Ó Brolacháin of NUIG, one of the institutions involved in drafting the position paper, said the right policy framework would have to be created at national and EU level to encourage farmers to engage with the process, and farmers would have to benefit from rewetting peatlands. However, the INHFA said their experience with Natura 2000 designations suggested that farmers would lose the land for productive purposes if they opt to rewet reclaimed bogs and could subsequently see payments significantly eroded or cut over time. "This proposal would no doubt have a claw-back requirement for any farmer that had a change of mind and wanted to bring the land back into agricultural use. This effectively means that from once you force a farmer down this road, then like forestry the farming option is gone forever," the INHFA said.