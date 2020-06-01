Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Farmers up in arms over plan to rewet drained bogs

Way oflife: Mary Lardiner turns turf in her family bog in Corofin, Co Galway in April Photo: Ray Ryan Expand

Close

Way oflife: Mary Lardiner turns turf in her family bog in Corofin, Co Galway in April Photo: Ray Ryan

Way oflife: Mary Lardiner turns turf in her family bog in Corofin, Co Galway in April Photo: Ray Ryan

Way oflife: Mary Lardiner turns turf in her family bog in Corofin, Co Galway in April Photo: Ray Ryan

Declan O'Brien

The rewetting of drained bogs and phasing out of direct payments on reclaimed peatlands are among a raft of radical measures included in a controversial position paper on the CAP post-2020.

The scientific paper compiled by specialists from 18 member states calls for a fundamental re-shaping of land-use policy across the EU to tackle climate change.

Those associated with the research work argue that the rewetting of bogs has the potential to halve the 20 million tonnes of carbon emitted by Irish agriculture each year.