Farmers to get €13.50/hr for walks scheme labour

Farmers should apply for the National Walks Scheme which will double the number of national walks and benefit up to 2,000 farmers, the IFA have said.

The application process is now open to trail management committees, community groups and other similar entities.

At a recent meeting with the Minister for Community and Rural Development, Michael Ring, the Minister confirmed to IFA that the €2m allocated in last October's Budget will double the funding for the scheme. At present, it covers 39 trails and benefits 1,900 landowners.

Minister Ring also confirmed that the labour rate for farmers own work in maintaining the walks will increase from €12.50/hr to €13.50/hr.

This will also apply to both existing participants and new participants, including farmers who may be in the middle of their current contracts.

He said that there are a significant number of walks that will be in a position to apply and it is vital that they qualify without delay.

On the national Indemnification Scheme, the Minister added that the legislation to cover land owners in the event of accidents will be published shortly and will be rolled out initially on a pilot basis.

Expressions of interest will only be accepted from Local Authorities and/or Local Development Companies and interested groups should make contact with these bodies to commence the process.