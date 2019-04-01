Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 1 April 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Farmers to get €13.50/hr for walks scheme labour

Minister for Community and Rural Affairs Michael Ring. Photo: Steve Humphreys
Minister for Community and Rural Affairs Michael Ring. Photo: Steve Humphreys
Claire Fox

Claire Fox

Farmers should apply for the National Walks Scheme which will double the number of national walks and benefit up to 2,000 farmers, the IFA have said.

The application process is now open to trail management committees, community groups and other similar entities.

At a recent meeting with the Minister for Community and Rural Development, Michael Ring, the Minister confirmed to IFA that the €2m allocated in last October's Budget will double the funding for the scheme. At present, it covers 39 trails and benefits 1,900 landowners.

Minister Ring also confirmed that the labour rate for farmers own work in maintaining the walks will increase from €12.50/hr to €13.50/hr.

This will also apply to both existing participants and new participants, including farmers who may be in the middle of their current contracts.

He said that there are a significant number of walks that will be in a position to apply and it is vital that they qualify without delay.

On the national Indemnification Scheme, the Minister added that the legislation to cover land owners in the event of accidents will be published shortly and will be rolled out initially on a pilot basis.

Expressions of interest will only be accepted from Local Authorities and/or Local Development Companies and interested groups should make contact with these bodies to commence the process.

Also Read

Indo Farming

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Larry Goodman

Goodman's beef empire is at the heart of the Brexit storm but few would bet...
Prof Alan Matthews

Alan Matthews: CAP reform negotiations bogged down in uncertainty
Members of the 3rd battalion in Stephens barracks deal with a gorse fire in the Slieve bloom Mountains last July. Photo: Damien Eagers

Cutting payments over illegal fires 'not way forward'
Paul Brenan on the family farm in Carlow where the switch from beef and sheep to dairy is underway. Photo: Roger Jones

'Beef wasn't making ends meet for us - dairy is the future'
Stock Image

Ann Fitzgerald: So much to learn from root and branch look at life of an...

Young farmers say MEPs are letting them down on CAP reform
European Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Reuters

CAP convergence drive could be halted by Brexit


Top Stories

(Gareth Fuller/PA)

Frosty start to April as temperatures plunge to -1C
Jack Macken spreads 9:7:25 fertilizer on winter barley on a farm in Stamullen, Co. Meath. Jack (25) farms beef and cerals in partnership with his brothers Robert and Eddie. Photo: Damien Eagers

Richard Hackett: 'We need to go back to the boring basics to boost our crop...
Stock Image.

Mary Kinston: Milk fat and protein at levels not seen for many years
Newgrange in County Meath (Niall Carson/PA)

'One of the only ways I could build on my own land is to be working full-time...
Drilling rigs are tall vehicles so due care must be given to overhead power lines or low hanging trees

Farmers dig deep for water - Dairy expansion and drought drives...
A view of part of the 67ac holding for sale near Claremorris.

Mayo residential farm guided at €500,000
An Grianan is the largest working organic arable farm in Ireland at 2,400 acres

Precision farming on 2,400 acres: Inside Ireland's largest organic farm