Farmers set to profit from winds of change

The dairy and meat industries are under pressure to decrease their climate impact as environment- and health-conscious consumers opt for plant-based diets.

It means farmers using such feed supplements will be able to sell greenhouse-gas credits in the carbon-offset market.

Verra, the largest programme for voluntary carbon-offset credits, has approved a method to reduce livestock emissions that was developed by Swiss agritech company Mootral.

Livestock accounts for about 15pc of global greenhouse-gas emissions, and much of that comes down to the way animals digest food. Cow burps emit methane, a gas that traps about 25 times more heat than carbon dioxide.

Mootral's process has been proven to cut emissions by up to 38pc. The company has trialled the feed at a dairy farm in Lancashire, England, which means that British cows will be the first in the world to generate carbon credits, it said.

It expects the first 'CowCredits' to be generated next year.

"This carbon methodology is the first of its kind in the world," said Mootral founder Thomas Hafner.

"We are starting with the dairy industry, because the performance benefits are easier for us to prove at this moment. We have long-term studies in the beef industry going."

Sales of so-called carbon offsets are increasing as a pollution-conscious public tries to mitigate environmental damage.

The global voluntary offset market was worth $296m last year, 50pc more than two years ago, according to researcher Ecosystem Marketplace.

Credits

To tap the carbon market, farms that cut the emissions would be allocated credits after an audited process that ensures their environmental credibility.

Once issued to the farmer, they can be sold in the carbon market for profit.

Typical emission credits are generated by trees that absorb carbon dioxide or wind turbines replacing coal-fired power stations.

Climate envoys at talks in Madrid last month sought to create rules to establish a global market, where countries could use credits to help meet emission-reduction targets under the Paris agreement.

The International Civil Aviation Organization is also developing a global carbon market, while the UK is considering requiring airlines and other forms of transport to offer prices that include the cost of emissions.

Mootral is seeking to expand its method in North America, Europe and Asia, Hafner said.

It has attracted interest from big dairy and beef producers who want to reduce their emissions, and construction companies and others that would purchase the credits to offset their emissions, he said, declining to provide the names.

The company eventually wants to expand to sheep and goats,

