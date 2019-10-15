Farmers reject claims badger cull increases TB

Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

Farmers in Ireland and the UK have rejected a new study which found badger culling could be increasing rather than reducing the spread of bovine TB.

Scientists tracked the movements of surviving badgers after a cull and found they roam 61pc further afield than those whose groups were not subject to a cull.

The researchers from the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) and Imperial College London also found that surviving badgers visited 45pc more fields each month following a cull, and the odds of a badger visiting neighbouring territories each night increased 20-fold, potentially increasing the chance of TB transmission to other animals.

Professor Rosie Woodroffe of ZSL said: "As badger-to-cattle transmission is likely to occur through contamination of their shared environment, and TB bacteria can remain viable for long periods of time in the environment, the effects of increases in ranging behaviour could create a source of infection for several months - long after the individual badger has been culled.

"In contrast, studies have shown that vaccination prompts no changes in badgers' ranging behaviour."

However, the Department of Agriculture here has maintained its advice that the risk of TB on Irish cattle farms can be reduced by making prudent herd management decisions.

"In Ireland, research trials demonstrated that removal of badgers resulted in lower badger densities and the risk of TB restrictions was reduced in cattle herds by 60-96pc.

"Further research has shown, in Ireland and Britain, that this protective effect continues for some time after badger removal."

The IFA said the removal of infected and susceptible wildlife associated with TB outbreaks has been the key contributor in reducing the levels of TB in Ireland from 44,000 in the late 1990s to 17,000 currently.

It said the continuation of an effective wildlife control programme, dealing with all susceptible wildlife, must be a key component of the programme.

"The progress in the Irish TB Programme over the past 20 years is directly attributed to the effective implementation of the wildlife programme.

Control

"Other countries where wildlife control is not a key component of their programmes are not achieving similar levels of reduction in TB levels," it said.

In the UK, where the badger cull has been hugely controversial, NFU vice president Stuart Roberts said the ZSL have a long-standing campaign against wildlife controls in an effort to combat TB.

"We respectfully disagree with their position, as culling badgers has a proven impact on TB outbreaks among cattle; the aim must be to get rid of this awful disease," he said.

Last week the NFU released its own peer-reviewed study which it said proves the effectiveness of badger culling in reducing the outbreaks of TB in cattle.

Its research, published in Scientific Reports, showed a reduction of up to 66pc in new TB breakdowns in cattle.

