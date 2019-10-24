Farmers need more support in roll-out of green energy, says GNI boss

Gas Networks Ireland MD Denis O’Sullivan
Ciaran Moran

The roll-out of farm-based anaerobic digestors (AD) for gas production will require State support and subvention, Gas Networks Ireland (GNI) managing director Denis O'Sullivan has stated.

"We believe the carbon tax collected from natural gas should go towards decarbonising the gas network and part of that is the development of a renewable gas industry," he said.

Mr O'Sullivan said Ireland has significant additional capacity to grow grass and this could also be used for renewable gas production.

"Dairy and beef farmers generally produce only the amount of fodder they believe they will require for the following year. That is down to cashflow and the business requirements.

"Anaerobic digestion rolled out in Ireland could provide a means whereby additional revenue can be sourced from the production of grass for AD plants.

"We believe that can be done separately from the existing herd, without impacting on the herd or any form of food production," he said.

Mr O'Sullivan told the Oireachtas Committee on Climate Action and Environment that GNI has conducted extensive studies on this and believe there is no requirement for chemical fertiliser in the process we have outlined.

Chemical fertilisers

"The digestate coming from the AD process goes back in as the fertiliser to grow the grass so there is no requirement for chemical fertiliser.

"On the volume question, the targets we have set out for renewal gas would require something in the order of 15pc to 20pc of the amount of slurry that goes into storage every year," he said.

GNI is currently developing a centralised injection point in Mitchelstown, County Cork, that would accommodate taking the gas from farm-based AD plants and injecting it into the gas network.

While he said it depends on the mix of slurry and grass that is being used, a large-scale AD plant would require that 1500 acres of land.

He said grass would have to be converted into silage and then go into the digester.

While Mr O'Sullivan said green grass can be digested, he said it is a more difficult process and a relatively new technology involved.

"The difficulty is that there is not a supply of that grass all year round," he said.

He also explained that the gas should be produced as closely as possible to the source of the feedstocks, particularly the slurry, because of the high percentage of water in it.

"That is why we are considering developing centralised injection points," he said.

