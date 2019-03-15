Farmers must stay calm and not react to UK tariff 'political stunt' - Hogan

Farmers must stay calm and not react to the UK’s tariff statement which was a political stunt, EU Commissioner for Agriculture Phil Hogan has warned.

Farmers must stay calm and not react to the UK’s tariff statement which was a political stunt, EU Commissioner for Agriculture Phil Hogan has warned.

The commissioner said the “chief threats” hanging over the Brexit talks are gone after the British Parliament voted against a crash-out.

“We need to stay calm and not react to the UK's tariff statement published during the week. This was a political stunt, pure and simple, designed to change the news cycle in the UK and weaken the unity of the EU 26 in relation to the Irish backstop,” he said.

“I want to assure Irish farmers that the EU's resolve will not buckle. Solidarity behind Ireland remains rock solid, steadfast, and unwavering.

“So the EU and I as Commissioner for Agriculture stand ready to help our farmers at the appropriate time. We don’t know the outcome of these negotiations from London’s point of view and therefore we can’t come to any conclusions on what the appropriate response will be. We shouldn’t talk ourselves down in to a crisis either.”

Commissioner Hogan said that the EU has supports ready for farmers in the event of a hard Brexit but that farmers must “not talk themselves in to a crisis”.

“The reality is that you can ignore 99pc of the howling in Westminster, which to be perfectly honest is becoming an embarrassment at this point and a stain on the UK's standing in the world,” he said.

“The vote on Wednesday night in the House of Commons means that a small bit of common sense has finally prevailed, and the worst-case scenario of a crash-out Brexit is now receding into the shadows where it belongs.”