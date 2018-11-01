Farmers 'in the dark' over ANC 2019 plans

The Department of Agriculture has not committed to a date for publishing the long-awaited review of the Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) scheme, and is continuing to engage with the EU Commission regarding the process.

The Department of Agriculture has not committed to a date for publishing the long-awaited review of the Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) scheme, and is continuing to engage with the EU Commission regarding the process.

The in-depth review of ANC designations and payments will have to be published over the coming months to allow land owners time to appeal any decisions made ahead of May’s application date for the 2019 scheme.

The delay in publishing the review’s findings has been criticised by the ICMSA, who pointed out that farmers will be left with very little time to lodge appeals if their lands are excluded from the ANC scheme.

However, the Department was non-committal on an exact date for publishing the review’s findings.

“The Department is continuing to engage with the EU Commission in relation to the re-designation of the ANC scheme,” is said.

“The technical aspects of this project must be completed in time to allow for a formal amendment to Ireland’s Rural Development Programme (RDP), which will in turn allow for the scheme to be opened on the basis of the new designation in 2019.

“The details of this process will be publicised in advance of the RDP amendment submission.”

ICMSA deputy president Lorcan McCabe expressed disappointment that publication of the ANC review has not been fast-tracked.